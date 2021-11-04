THOMAS SABO’s new night sky-inspired jewellery collection is out of this world In partnership with THOMAS SABO

It’s Autumn and what better way to stylishly bring in the darker, mystical nights than with the magical new jewellery collection from THOMAS SABO.

Inspired by the stars, constellations and the mysticism of the night sky, the Magic Stars collection features sparkling stars, radiant moon designs and dreamy butterflies, nestled in intense shades of blue to symbolise hope and happiness.

Try the statement star earrings to pair with your festive dresses, or adorn yourself with the easy to wear star-laden signet rings or add a touch of the celestial to your knitwear with a stunning star pendant necklace.

And if you’re looking for a Christmas jewellery gift that’s affordable yet stylish, the THOMAS SABO Magic Stars collection has something your loved one will treasure forever. Chances are, you’ll be adding these beautiful pieces to your Christmas wish list too…

Shop the HELLO! edit of the THOMAS SABO Magic Stars collection

Magic Stars Star Hoop Earrings, £149, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Switch up your everyday huggie hoops for this celestial adorned pair, set with a stunning blue stone combination and vintage design. Available in gold and silver.

Magic Stars Pendant Necklace, £198, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Set in a midnight blue enamel with a gold star emblem, this pendant was made for layering. Also available in silver with a matching signet ring.

Magic Stars Gold Moon & Star Signet Ring, £198, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

A moveable cut-out moon and star in gold-plated 925 Sterling Silver makes this ring something special.

Magic Stars Star Chain Bracelet, £179, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

This delicate chain interspersed with sparkling stars is a great piece to adorn your wrist. Add a few for added magic.

Magic Stars Climber Earrings, £98, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Climbers are a contemporary way to wear studs; these will look out of this world for festive parties.

Magic Stars Butterfly Pendant, £498, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Butterflies are officially back as a trend, and we love the darker, more mysterious feel of this intricately designed THOMAS SABO necklace.

Magic Stars Moon Earrings, £298, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

These statement earrings exude mysticism. Embellished with coloured stones and a moon design, they have a vintage feel that’ll never go out of style.

Magic Stars Statement Star Necklace, £498, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Laden with stars and stones, THOMAS SABO’s necklace is a real showpiece.

Discover the THOMAS SABO Magic Stars Collection here.