14 best Christmas gifts and partywear to shop from House of Fraser

Renowned for being one of the best go-to shopping destinations in the UK, House of Fraser is home to a range of quality brands, from Ted Baker to Estée Lauder and Clarins. So, this Christmas, why not take the hassle out of shopping by getting gifts for your loved ones from one reliable place?

For those attending office Christmas parties and New Year’s Eve soirees, House of Fraser is also ready and waiting with a selection of stylish party outfits at affordable prices. See which top fashion picks and winning gifts we’re snapping up…

House of Fraser women’s partywear to shop now

Dune London Colombia Heel, was £75, now £55, House of Fraser

Every fashionista needs a strappy pair of heels for the party season. This elegant pair from Dune London features a chic mini stiletto and pointed toe.

BIBA V Neck Iridescent Mini Dress, £199, House of Fraser

Nothing quite says New Year’s Eve like a sparkly mini dress, are we right?

Ted Baker Arriaa Cable Dress, £195, House of Fraser

Pair this cable knitted dress with heeled boots for an understated, yet stylish party look.

Emporio Armani Quartz Ladies Watch, £329, House of Fraser

Behold, the ultimate jewellery piece: a glamorous Emporio Armani watch which we no doubt would love to receive this gifting season.

DKNY Bryant Dome Cross Body Bag, Was £140, now £115, House of Fraser

Introducing the perfect cross-body bag to accompany you to office Christmas parties and beyond.

House of Fraser Christmas gifts for the whole family

Clarins Double Eye Serum, £56, House of Fraser

Treat your loved ones to this potent eye serum which targets dehydrated skin and signs of ageing.

Barbour Carsten Earmuffs, £30, House of Fraser

In luxurious faux fur, these chic earmuffs provide maximum comfort and style points.

Estée Lauder, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation SPF10, £34.50, House of Fraser

Voted the most prestige foundation in the UK, this offers a full and flawless coverage with 24-hour wear. We love.

New Balance 574 Classic Trainers, £74.99, House of Fraser

These men’s trainers, which are available in a range of cool colourways, are perfect as a Christmas gift if you want to bag some extra brownie points with your loved one.

Hugo Boss Dero Logo T-Shirt, £35, House of Fraser

You can’t go wrong with a classic Hugo Boss T-shirt. Trust us on this one.

Armani Exchange Cut Out Large Logo Belt, Was £70, now £52, House of Fraser

This all-black belt made from smooth leather makes for an ideal stocking filler for adults and teens alike.

Barbour Fur Trimmed Leather Gloves, was £50, now £40, House of Fraser

Fact: a pair of quality leather gloves never goes out of style. Gift these to a friend or family member for the chilly winter season.

Nerf Ultra Select, £37.99, House of Fraser

Kids will love playing with this plastic blaster, which comes with 24 Nerf darts perfect for every mission and battle.

Polo Ralph Lauren Junior Girls Arm Logo Hoodie, was £89, now £65, House of Fraser

Available from seven-16 years old, this cosy fleece hoodie will keep the recipient warm all winter long.

With the festive season upon us, treat yourself or your loved ones at House of Fraser.