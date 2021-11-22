12 adorable Christmas gifts for little ones – and how to save 25% on everything In partnership with Lindex

The festive season is on the horizon, and whether you’re a proud new parent, auntie, uncle or grandparent, we’ve found the perfect destination for adorable children’s clothing at brilliantly affordable prices – Lindex.

Available online and in two standalone stores, Swedish fashion favourite Lindex cares for both baby and planet with a range made entirely from sustainably sourced fabrics and organic cotton. The brand is loved for its bold and colourful prints and clever design innovations such as two-way zips and expanding popper sections to allow for extended sizing (and extra cost per wear).

In the latest collection you’ll find cosy brushed cotton separates in a range of cute patterns from woodland animals to cartoon vegetables, plus charming heart and classic gingham prints on sweatshirts, bodies and leggings. The babies and kids ranges are designed as gender-neutral, so brighten up bedtime with a fun pair of pyjamas or choose your favourite tunic top and joggers combo for the lucky recipient.

With a generous Lindex Black Friday saving of 25% across the entire website between 26 and 29 November, you can afford to pick and mix!

Shop our favourite Lindex kids’ clothes

Dress with Gingham Pattern and Collar, £19.99, Lindex

Get the preppy look with this beige gingham dress complete with Peter Pan collar and frilled trim. Made from organic cotton it is GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified and will look lovely when paired with cream tights and a smart coat.

Pile Zip Jacket, £19.99, Lindex

Keep little ones extra cosy in this jacket made from recycled polyester in a soft pile. Available in beige and jade green, it will come in handy during the chilly British winter.

Set with Sweatshirt and Leggings, £19.99, Lindex

Babies will look so sweet decked out in this teddy bear appliqué sweater and printed leggings, plus you can mix each item with other pieces in their wardrobe for extra mileage.

2-pack Magic Mittens, £2.99, Lindex

A great stocking filler, this two-pack of mittens comes in three different colour ways and features an elastic design that stretches to adapt to the hand. Again, made from recycled polyester they are soft and ensure your little one is kept warm on park strolls.

Leggings with brushed inside, £9.99, Lindex

In a charming bird print, these leggings add a fun touch to any outfit and come in beige or pale pink.

6 pack ribbed socks, £9.99, Lindex

Proving that you can never have too many pairs of socks, this six-pack of ribbed socks comes with antislip pads and is GOTS certified, created from organic cotton.

Knitted Beanie with Pom Poms, £9.99, Lindex

Available in green, mustard or navy, this knitted beanie is topped with cute pom poms. Why not gift it together with matching socks and mittens?

Pyjamas with Mushrooms, £12.99, Lindex

With a joyful mushroom print all over, this onesie comes with a two-way zip along the front and down one leg for easy changing, plus long sleeves and legs for a toasty night’s sleep.

Sweatshirt with Text, £12.99, Lindex

With a 'TOGETHER' slogan in terry material, this organic cotton sweatshirt features a round neckline and ribbed binding. It can be thrown on over dresses or T-shirts for play dates and trips to the park.

Long Sleeve Bodysuit with Vegetables, £8.99, Lindex

In an all-over print of cartoon vegetables, babies will love this bodysuit in soft organic cotton. It comes with long sleeves and two rows of poppers meaning baby can grow a size and still wear the same garment.

Corduroy Dungaree Dress, £14.99, Lindex

Available in burgundy or orange, this cord dungaree dress has a front pocket and button fastening on the straps. Layer it over your little one’s favourite body, blouse or knit.

Slub Jersey Knit Cardigan, £14.99, Lindex

A cardigan in a neutral tone will always come in useful, add over dresses, T-shirts or bodies for trips out on chilly winter days. This one is also available in beige and is made from soft organic cotton.

Save 25% sitewide on Lindex clothes and accessories between 26 and 29 November 2021. Discover the entire range of clothing and gifts for babies and children at lindex.com.