10 Mother’s Day jewellery picks from THOMAS SABO we know she'll love In Partnership with THOMAS SABO

There’s nothing quite like giving the gift of jewellery for Mother’s Day. She’s sure to love a meaningful piece of jewellery, personalised charm or stylish, symbolic bracelet to make Mother’s Day 2022 one she’ll remember.

This Mother’s Day, THOMAS SABO has the best jewellery gifts for your Mum, or mother-figure, whether she's your step-mum, Grandmother or Auntie or other, with their latest collection, a beautiful range of statement, unique designs that she will treasure for now and forever.



Whatever her style (or your budget), you'll find something for her to treasure from THOMAS SABO. Each piece is hand-finished, created with 925 Sterling silver and are ultra-detailed, from large, statement pieces to small, incricate studs and minimal bracelets. In need of some gift inspiration? We've chosen 10 of our favourite THOMAS SABO pieces that are guaranteed to put a smile on her face come Mother's Day....

Shop the THOMAS SABO Mother's Day Collection

Eternity Ring, £139, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Your love for her has no end so show it with this stunning rose gold eternity ring, decorated with sparkling white zirconia stones and handcrafted from rose gold plated 925 Sterling silver.

Engravable Heart Necklace, from £98, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

For a truly meaningful gift, an engraved piece of jewellery is an absolute must. THOMAS SABO's beautiful heart charm can be engraved with up to six letters or symbols - perhaps choose an endearing nickname you give your mum or mother-figure, a special date or simply the words 'love'. Choose from silver or rose gold, depending on her preference.

Engravable Cuboid Necklace, from £98, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

We love this simple, stunning solid pendant which would look beautiful engraved with a meaningful date that you both hold dear.

Engravable Disc Bracelet, from £69, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Or gift her this stunning disc bracelet, available for personalisation with one letter or symbol engraved on the trendy disc charm.

Double Dots Ring, £55, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

This impressive ring has the perfect interaction of two different material structures. Handcrafted from 925 Sterling Silver, both rings appear different but join perfectly together. Great for stacking or wearing everyday.

TAKE OUR POLL:

Charm Bracelet, from £34, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Keep the love going year after year with a charm bracelet; gift her THOMAS SABO’s bracelet and personalise it with your pick of beautiful charms that hold the most meaning to you both, be it a birthstone charm, ‘Mum’ charm or an animal that you both love.

Ear Studs, £129, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

The feminine rose quartz of these Light of Luna ear studs radiate like dazzling celestial bodies, and will bring a sparkle to her eyes.

Light of Luna ring, £179, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Treat her like the Queen she by gifting her the matching Light of Luna solitaire ring.

Links and Pearls Bracelet, £198, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

Pearls make for a classic gift but elevate the traditional stone to this stunning pearl and link bracelet. The handmade hinged bracelet incorporates timeless pearls with a modern, oxidised link for a truly cool touch.

Pearl Earrings, £159, THOMAS SABO

SHOP NOW

With their vintage-inspired and stunningly sparkling star settings, these earrings are a real showstopper. White zirconia shines at the centre of the design, and is complemented by shimmering, freshwater pearls. Made from yellow-gold plated 925 Sterling silver and finished by hand.

Shop these jewellery pieces plus more at thomassabo.com