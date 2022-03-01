9 dazzling Mother's Day watch and jewellery gifts we found at H. Samuel In partnership with H. Samuel

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, it can be hard to know where to start. We all want to give our mums something meaningful and this year feels extra special as many of us will be celebrating being reunited with our loved ones.

So, for 2022, we’re bringing you the ultimate jewellery and watch guide from H. Samuel for Mother’s Day – from Michael Kors to Olivia Burton and Tommy Hilfiger, discover the most sparkling gift ideas to make this year’s Mother’s Day one to remember…

The prettiest H. Samuel jewellery this Mother's Day

Fossil Sutton Shine Bright Gold Tone Cuff Bracelet, £65, H. Samuel

Subtle and timeless, this glistening bracelet will become a true classic. The delicate design makes it suitable for day or night – a perfect Mother’s Day gift, if you ask us!

Tommy Hilfiger Crystal Ladies’ Two Tone Bracelet Watch, £175, H. Samuel

This gift is the height of sophistication with shining stainless steel and luxurious rose gold, studded with a crystal-set bezel. There’s also a trio of sub-dials and the signature Tommy flay, plus it comes in a branded presentation box, making it ideal for Mother’s Day gifting.

HUGO #CRUSH Ladies’ Gold IP Bracelet Watch, £80, H. Samuel

A watch that is the definition of chic? We’ve found it. The gold strap and black detail make for a classic combination – you’ll be wishing you bought one for yourself!

Olivia Burton Bejewelled Interlink Silver Bracelet, £50, H. Samuel

Your mum will be beaming from ear to ear when she gazes upon this dazzling bracelet. What’s more, the touching interlinked detail makes for a symbol of your everlasting relationship – so thoughtful!

Michael Kors Mini Camille Ladies’ Two Tone Bracelet Watch, £319, H. Samuel

This stunning timepiece would make a beautiful addition to any outfit. With pavé crystal accents and a sleek two-tone bracelet, this watch will become an instant classic and add a glamorous edge to any outfit.

Michael Kors Brilliance Sterling Silver CZ Cushion Earrings, £89, H. Samuel

Have you ever seen anything so elegant? These classic cushion-cut earrings are sure to show your mum how special you think she is. Perfect for dressing up an outfit, these hoops will add sparkle to any look.

Fossil Scarlette Mini Ladies’ Two Tone Bracelet Watch, £129, H.Samuel

With a beautiful silver dial complete with gold Roman numerals, your mum will love this classic Mother’s Day watch from Fossil. As a bonus, the edge of the watch is inset with dazzling crystals. Ooh la la!

Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold Tone Crystal Disc Bangle, £59, H. Samuel

In warm rose gold, this beautiful bangle will make a pretty addition to your mum’s jewellery collection. The subtle crystal detailing adds a special touch – and the bangle comes presented within a branded Tommy Hilfiger box.

Olivia Burton Celestial Stainless Steel Mesh Bracelet Watch, £99, H. Samuel

Inspired by celestial scenes, this Olivia Burton watch is a tribute to starry nights, mixing dark and mysterious tones with iridescent metallic stars. The sleek silver mesh bracelet is both smart and stylish.

