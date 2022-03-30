7 pieces from British brand Vesper247 that will wow at smart occasions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The summer social season is just around the corner, and you may well be searching for the perfect look to impress as a wedding guest, at a special event or for a day out at the races. Look no further than Vesper247, the online British retailer offering elegant silhouettes and timeless tones across its glamorous range of formalwear.

Founded in 2012, the label’s signature figure-sculpting dresses and separates are cut from super-stretch fabrics that flatter the female form, using its innovative Sculpt Technology. Created in smart jewel tones such as magenta, navy and emerald, there are midi and maxi lengths of pencil skirts, jumpsuits and dresses to tackle those tricky formal dress codes.

We’ve compiled 7 of our favourite looks to inspire you – and you can save 25% on everything on the Vesper247 site now using the code springstyle25.

Shop our favourite spring smart fashion looks from Vesper247

Christina Raspberry One Shoulder Maxi Dress, £62 £46.50 with discount, Vesper 247

Channel the style of your favourite actress with this one-shouldered occasionwear gown, a shape loved on the red carpet. The Christina dress also features a thigh-high leg split and subtle waist cut-out detail and will make a glam impression at evening events.

Vesper Rory Navy Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £62 £46.50 with discount, Vesper 247

Why not try a strapless jumpsuit in a timeless shade of navy? This one features a sweetheart neckline and wide leg trousers; style with platform sandals and gold jewellery.

Vesper Robyn Check Sweetheart Bardot Top £38 £28.50 with discount, Vesper 247

This grid-check off-the-shoulder top offers max cost per wear, rotated with your favourite skirt, trousers or jeans – we love an item with multiple outfit options!

Vesper Elisha Raspberry Bardot Midaxi Dress, £58 £43.50 with discount, Vesper 247

With inbuilt pleats to flatter the figure, this raspberry-hued Midaxi is made from a stretch viscose and nylon blend with a gold zip on the reverse.

Vesper Emmeline Rose Bow Detail Maxi Dress, £62 £46.50 with discount, Vesper 247

Try a subtle tone of rose pink with this ankle-length occasionwear maxi dress, complete with a pretty bow detail on the shoulder.

Vesper Aida Navy Cross Neck Split Midi Dress, £58 £43.50 with discount, Vesper 247

With a knotted crossover neck detail, this dress will take you right through to winter. Try navy as a daytime-friendly alternative to black: very VB at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Vesper Posey Berry Midi Dress, £56 £42 with discount, Vesper 247

A bold raspberry shade would look gorgeous with a summer tan. This Posey dress has a stylish bow paired detail with delicate spaghetti straps. Throw over an oversized blazer in black or grey and add a satin clutch for the ultimate day to night look.

