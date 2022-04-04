10 stunning jewellery picks from Pandora's first lab-created diamond collection

Making more environmentally-friendly choices with our wardrobes will always be in style – and with Earth Day approaching on 22 April, it's never been more timely to consider the impact our shopping habits have on the planet.

Pioneered in the 1970s, Earth Day has been commemorated for the past 52 years and the theme for 2022 is ‘Invest In Our Planet’. The day aims to unite individuals and organisations across the globe to create a more sustainable environment for generations to come.

Chiming with the event and building on its progress towards a more eco-friendly and ethical future, Pandora is the jewellery brand leading the way. The Brilliance collection pioneers sustainably lab-created diamonds which are physically, chemically, and optically identical to their mined counterparts but created above ground.

Modelled by Ashley Graham and Rosario Dawson, items start at £250 with each unique stone ranging from 0.15 to 1 carat, democratising real diamonds for shoppers across the world.

Shine in your own unique way with Pandora Brilliance, and discover the beautiful bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings, with each item featuring a round, brilliant cut diamond. We’ve selected ten of our favourite pieces to give you some inspiration – whether you’re seeking the perfect present or indulging in some well-deserved self-gifting…

Shop the Pandora Brilliance jewellery range

Pandora Brilliance Sterling Silver 0.15 Carat Ring, £250, Pandora

Kickstart your collection with this solid sterling silver ring handset with a 0.15 carat shimmering, sustainably lab-grown diamond. The collection features a modern infinity setting that flows seamlessly around the stones to symbolise eternal love.

Pandora Brilliance 14k Gold 0.25 Carat Open Bangle, £1,090, Pandora

Make a glamourous statement with this chic bangle, with a sleek contrast between the 14k gold setting and 0.25 carat diamond. This piece has been designed to symbolise optimism, evolution and self-discovery and looks truly timeless.

Pandora Brilliance 14k White Gold 0.50 Carat TW Sparkling Teardrop Stud Earrings, £690, Pandora

Try these delicate studs on for size, with a solid 14k white gold stud handset with a 0.25 carat diamond. Pandora created this pair as a sparkling celebration of the infinite potential that lies in all of us.

Pandora Brilliance 14k Gold Necklace and Ring Set, £1,100, Pandora

This set is sure to impress, containing a solid 14k yellow gold pendant with 0.25 carat lab-created diamond on a matching 14k yellow gold necklace and a coordinating ring. The chain is easily adjustable to two lengths with the necklace’s diamond suspended against two of the teardrop edges.

Pandora Brilliance Sterling Silver 0.15 Carat Sparkling Teardrop Chain Bracelet, £250, Pandora

Featuring an openwork infinity teardrop shape bedazzled with a radiant round-brilliant cut diamond, this delicate bracelet would make a thoughtful gift to a friend or loved one and introduce them to the modern way of wearing diamonds.

Pandora Brilliance 14k Gold 0.25 Carat Stud Earring Set, £780, Pandora

Something for the stylish trendsetter, these earrings take the infinity shape and reimagine it to flow in a circle, with a gleaming 14k gold setting strikingly offsetting the 0.25 carat diamond.

Pandora Brilliance Sterling Silver Necklace Set, £550, Pandora

Another Brilliance set smartly presented in a Pandora branded box, you’ll love the solid sterling silver pendant complete with 0.15 carat diamond and matching stud earrings handset with a 0.10 carat diamond that really raise the glamour stakes.

Pandora Brilliance 14k Gold 0.50 Carat Ring, £690, Pandora

Also available in 0.25, 0.75 and 1 carat weights, this showstopper ring has been designed to represent empowerment and possibility, with the round diamond surrounded by the signature Pandora Brilliance infinity setting.

Large Pandora Brilliance 14k Gold 0.75 Carat Pendant & Necklace, £1,090, Pandora

An investment item you’ll adore for years to come, this alluring necklace is also available with a white gold setting and three different carat weights so you can choose your favourite combination.

Pandora Brilliance 14k Gold 1.00 Carat TW Sparkling Teardrop Stud Earrings, £1,290, Pandora

As with all Pandora Brilliance earring pairs, these come with a certificate to warrant the size and quality of each stone. The solid 14k yellow gold studs are complimented by a sparkling 1 carat weight diamond to symbolise the infinite potential that lies in all of us.

If you need another eco-friendly reason to treat a loved one (or yourself!) to an item, you’ll be pleased to hear that Pandora knows the origin of every diamond, and the process has achieved CarbonNeutral certification with each stone responsibly sourced in accordance with international human rights and labour standards.

What’s more, the CarbonNeutral certification spans the full process of creating a beautiful Brilliance diamond, from product to its packaging, whilst the supply chain fully adheres to strict ethical, social, and environmental requirements, creating a range of diamonds that are as responsibly mined as they are dazzling.

Elsewhere in their collections, Pandora is working hard to reduce its environmental footprint, with a commitment to being carbon neutral across all its operations by 2025. In addition, the Danish jewellery brand has also committed to using 100% recycled silver and gold by the same period – making them the first major jewellery brand in the world to commit to this.

