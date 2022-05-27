Monica Vinader's summer sale just dropped - 10 jewellery pieces we're buying

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you looking to revamp your summer wardrobe but don’t know where to start? Well, this epic summer sale by star-studded jewellery brand Monica Vinader might help. The brand, which has been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid is having an epic summer sale, giving you the chance to get up to 50% off celeb-approved jewellery.

Running from May 27 to June 17 and with additional flash sales throughout, this is Monica Vinader’s most glamourous sale yet. Made from 100% recycled materials and sustainably sourced gemstones, the brand boasts alluring, timeless pieces that will take you into summertime in blazing style. So, what are you waiting for? Get shopping!

Summer sale: 10 best pieces to shop from Monica Vinader

Signature Wide Bangle, was £395 / $625 now £158 / $250, Monica Vinader

The Signature Wide bangle is a classic piece you can use to elevate your look.

Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring, was £80 / $115 now £56 / $80.50, Monica Vinader

Wear the Siren Tonal Half Eternity Ring on its own or stack with others to stay on trend.

Havana Mini Friendship Bracelet, was £100 / $150 now £70 / $105, Monica Vinader

A simple staple, this divine rose gold bracelet is a favourite with the A-list.

Siren Drop Cocktail Earrings, was £395 / $625 now £237 / $375, Monica Vinader

These alluring green drop earrings are a staple accessory for any wardrobe.

Amulet Necklace, was £170 / $250 now £102 / $150, Monica Vinader

Available with a moonstone or kyanite gemstone, the Amulet Necklace can jazz up the simplest of summer outfits.

Riva Diamond Medium Hoop Earrings, was £195 / $295 now £117 / $177, Monica Vinader

Bedazzled with diamonds, these stunning hoop earrings will help you look effortlessly chic.

Round Facet Cocktail Ring, was £250 / $395 now £150 / $237, Monica Vinader

If you’re a fan of a statement piece, look no further than the striking Round Facet Cocktail ring.

Mini Gem Choker Necklace, was £125 / $175 now £87.50 / $122.50, Monica Vinader

For a more subtle glamour, why not try the Mini Gem Choker Necklace? Available to purchase in both gold and rose gold.

Signature Signet Gemstone Ring, was £95 / $135 now £57 / $81, Monica Vinader

The Signature Signet Gemstone ring is the perfect companion to the Signature Wide bangle.

Fiji Mini Button Stud Earrings, was £295 / $450 now £177 / $270, Monica Vinader

Great for everyday wear, these stud earrings are a summer jewellery essential.

Discover more jewellery to shop at monicavinader.com