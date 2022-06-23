How the HELLO! editors are dressing their children this summer In partnership with Childsplay Clothing

Summer is upon us, so you may be juggling a host of social events, weddings or family parties, and with that, the need for a new outfit for your child – or perhaps you’re just searching for a special treat to celebrate the end of term.

As host to over 200 leading designer brands, Childsplay Clothing offers a stylish edit of the best new kids clothing and accessories for newborns up to age 16.

So, let HELLO! be your guide as five of our staff select their editors’ picks – the three items on their wishlist for their little ones, and where they’ll be wearing them…

Editors' picks from Childsplay Clothing

Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor

Ralph Lauren Kids Baby Girls Cotton Rugby Stripe Dress with Knickers in Blue, £65, Monnalisa Baby Girls Cherry Print Swimsuit, £92, Moschino Kids Baby Boys Leather Teddy Bear Sandals in Blue, £112, all Childsplay Clothing

Ainhoa says: 'I adore a combo set and Ralph Lauren's classic polo dress with matching knickers ticks all the boxes for that timeless summer piece. With summer here, this printed swimsuit is the perfect statement piece for baby's first swim. The ruffle trim and bow detail is the cherry on the top! Finally, forget the top half: your baby's feet will do all the talking with these cute Moschino Kids' sandals starring the signature teddy motif.'

Tanya Philipson, Style & Commerce Director

Kenzo Kids Boys Organic Cotton Tropical Tiger T-Shirt in Multicoloured, from £42, Myar Boys Cotton Logo Shorts in Grey, from £40, Boys Lace-Up Logo Trainers in Navy, from £58, all Childsplay Clothing

Tanya says: 'My boys are very much into casual clothing so they can easily and comfortably play sport, playfight, and run around with their friends. This Kenzo T-Shirt has a loose fit and a playful motif to add some colour. I find boys' clothes sometimes a little boring so it's great to see some modern elements to the pieces like the tiger graphic used here. These Mayr shorts are a good length and baggy fit so my sons can easily move around and not feel restricted in the waist. The soft cotton material is the perfect for summer. And these Ralph Lauren trainers have all the essential elements that a boys shoe should have – no slip and easily cleaned. I love the blue tone and the subtle logo in white. A great all-rounder that will go with multiple outfits this season.'

Carla Challis, Commercial Content Editor

Burberry Kids Girls Lorna Logo Print Dress in Blue, £400, Mini Rodini Girls Beige Panda Print Swimsuit, £50, Mini Melissa Girls Isabela Capeto Panc Jelly Sandals in Yellow, £65, all Childsplay Clothing

Carla says: 'I love the denim material of this Burberry dress, and it'll make a brilliant transitional piece in my little girl’s wardrobe. I'll add chunky tights and boots come winter. My daughter loves animals, so this Mini Rodini swimsuit with a cute panda print will soon become her favourite. The splash park is where you'll find us this summer, and these stylish jelly sandals will be great for when she dips in and out of the water.'

Laura Sutcliffe, Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Burberry Kids Boys Bradley Trench Coat in Beige, £450, Ralph Lauren Kids Boys Cotton Jersey Polo Bear T-Shirt, from £39, Mini Rodini Kids Beige Leopard Print Leggings, £29, all Childsplay Clothing

Laura says: 'We may be experiencing a heat wave, but it's always good to stock up for the autumn weather ahead of time. This Bradley trench is a timeless style that can be passed down after it no longer fits. I love the vintage check lining and the detachable hood will prove handy. How cute is this T-shirt?! I’m not really keen on dinosaurs and tractors on boys clothes, and prefer teddy bears. This could be worn with smart trousers for a birthday party, or teamed with shorts for a playdate. I love the cobalt blue tone too. I spend my life at soft play, and want my son to be comfortable when he is clambering over everything. I love the leopard pattern of these leggings and think they would look seriously cool teamed with a black, oversized sweater. They are unisex too, so perfect for sharing if you have a boy and a girl of similar ages – or a cousin nearby!'

Andrea Caamaño, Website Editor

Gucci Kids Boys Navy Hoodie, £285, Burberry Kids Boys Monogram Motif Cotton Twill Chino Shorts, £140, Veja Unisex White Vegan Leather Trainers, from £80, all Childsplay Clothing

Andrea says: 'Blue is my son's favourite colour, so I make sure to take that into account when shopping for him. This hoodie is very elegant and will prove versatile with our unpredictable weather. I often dress my five-year-old son in shorts since they can be styled smartly or more casual, depending on the occasion. These beige Burberry pair are ideal for a lunch out with friends. I love my son in white trainers, but he's only allowed to wear them if we’re not going to the park, as he goes wild there! These are perfect for a smart outing to a restaurant or to visit friends.'

