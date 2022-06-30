Aspinal is having a huge summer sale – 10 accessories to give you a royal-approved upgrade In partnership with Aspinal of London

The summer sales present the perfect chance to bag an investment item at a fraction of the price. And as we look to make smarter and more eco-friendly choices with our wardrobes, we’re seeking out those timeless, classic pieces that will upgrade an outfit and really go the distance.

Carried by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift, Aspinal of London has also established itself as a firm favourite with the Duchess of Cambridge who has an enviable collection of Aspinal handbags from the black Midi Mayfair to the same style in Deep Shine Lilac and Ivory Patent Croc. The Duchess of Cornwall, Zara Tindall and Pippa Middleton are also fans.

Excitingly, the brand has just unveiled its summer sale with a huge array of signature bags and accessories available with a generous discount of up to 60%. We’ve selected our 10 favourite styles to snap up, giving you max wardrobe mileage and cost per wear for seasons to come.

Shop the best handbags in the Aspinal of London summer sale

Portobello Bag in Smooth Black, Was £395 Now £237, Aspinal of London

A saddle bag in classic black will always prove a wise investment. This Portobello style is made from luxe full-grain leather and comes with a letterbox closure and grosgrain-lined compartment. Personalise with your initials on the shield tab closure for the bespoke touch.

Lottie Bag in Midnight Blue Lizard, Was £495 Now £297, Aspinal of London

A great all-rounder, the Lottie bag will take your look from day to night. In smart navy, this bag comes with an elegant chain strap to wear over the shoulder or as a crossbody and would elevate any outfit.

Aspinal Hobo Bag in Cloud Pebble, Was £395 Now £237, Aspinal of London

Pale grey is forever chic, and this style takes a cue from boho style with a slouchy design in fine full-grain leather. Wear it over your shoulder styled with jeans and a blazer or a breezy cotton dress.

Micro Lottie Bag in Mustard Lizard, Was £395 Now £197.50, Aspinal of London

Mini bags are having a moment, and this mustard tone will prove more versatile than you think. Add a pop of colour to your favourite neutral looks with a Micro Lottie – which comes complete with the instantly recognisable Aspinal letterbox closure and a leather plaited metal chain.

London Tote in Olive Pebble, Was £650 Now £260, Aspinal of London

A great work tote or weekend bag, this London bag in smart olive full-grain leather comes in a soft supple pebble finish and can be carried by the top handles or worn over the shoulder. There are 4 other colourways to check out too.

Sasha Satchel in Smooth Tan, Was £395 Now £237, Aspinal of London

Give your outfit a retro twist with the Sasha Satchel in classic tan. The buckle on the back also detaches to fit neatly beneath the saddle of a bike if you’re a keen cyclist.

Editor's Tote in Dark Brown Pebble, Was £395 Now £237, Aspinal of London

Make like a fashion editor with this suits-all tote in dark brown pebble effect leather. Carry your laptop, gym kit or weekend essentials in this style that works for business or pleasure.

Large Lottie Bag in Bluebell Pebble with Navy & Ivory Webbing, Was £650 Now £390, Aspinal of London

Decorated with a sporty ivory and blue stripe, add the Large Lottie to basket. Finished with the Aspinal letterbox closure and a plaited leather strap, you can also add your initials to the shield tab. We’ll be wearing it with a striped T-shirt, jeans and herringbone blazer as Aspinal recommends.

The Trunk in Deep Shine Cherry Blossom Small Croc, Was £495 now £297, Aspinal of London

Indulge your feminine side with this pretty in pink Trunk inspired by the golden age of travel. Plush details such as the ivory leather inner pouch and gold metal edging make this style look extra special.

Paris Bag in Cloud Pebble, was £650 now £455, Aspinal of London

Inspired by the trapeze silhouette, pay tribute to Parisian style with this sleek bag in pale grey. Extra lightweight to tote your essentials, it also expands with sideways folds to allow for extra storage. Try tieing your favourite patterned silk scarf around to truly make it your own.

Browse the full Aspinal of London summer sale now at aspinaloflondon.com.