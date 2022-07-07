Cult favorite Bombas' no-show socks are 'total perfection' for summer - and they're 20% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Travel season is in full swing! There's nothing like pairing a chic summer dress with comfy sneakers – and some lightweight no-show socks to perfect the look – when you want to look stylish on the go.

Cult favorite brand Bombas has spent years in R&D to develop the perfect socks - and its super lightweight No Shows are literally engineered to stay in place, so no annoying roll downs into your sneaks!

The no-show socks come in a lot of different colors, including 4-packs of an individual neutral tone - dark brown, tan or beige - if you want a subtle ‘nude’ look that will look natural with your skin tone.

Women's Lightweight No Show Sock 4-Pack, nine colors available, $47.50, Bombas

And if you’re a first-time customer, you’ll get 20% off on your first order!

Bombas says the designer of their socks has evolved until they reached “total perfection” - and the company is so confident in its comfy socks, lightweight underwear and tees, that there’s even a “100% Happiness Guarantee.”

Women's Performance Cushioned No Show Sock 6-Pack, multiple colors, $94.05, Bombas

But one of the best things about Bombas is its mission: the brand was founded on the philosophy of donating to those in need. Today, that means one item purchased equals one item donated - or, in the case of a set of six no-show socks, six will be given to charity.

So not only are you treating your feet to serious comfort, you’re also helping support the homeless community with every purchase you make.

If you are into workouts or a more sporty vibe, you’ll also want to check out the Performance Cushioned No Show socks, made from moisture wicking yarn and featuring special silicone strips to ensure there’s no slip no matter how active you are.

Perfect summer travel socks and giving back? What’s not to love…

