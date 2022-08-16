AllSaints is SO good right now for dresses – 7 we’re loving for summer and beyond

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With the return of a heatwave, now is the time to restock your summer wardrobe with some stylish new dresses. The one brand we love for quality-made, long-lasting, and timeless pieces? AllSaints, of course.

Known for their edgy designs and statement pieces, AllSaints offer an amazing selection of dresses that can be jazzed up with a pair of heels or toned down with some run-around white trainers - and are great for summer as well as transitioning from season to season.

Whether you prefer a mini, maxi, patterned or plain dress – show off your individuality with our top picks.

Shop the best dresses from AllSaints

Gia Dress, £99, AllSaints

Available in black or olive branch green, the Gia dress is the perfect staple - wear to the office for a smart casual look or dress up for a lunch with the girls.

Charlie Mini Dress, £79, AllSaints

Made from organic cotton, the Charlie Mini is the ultimate everyday summer dress. Partner with a relaxed fit denim jacket and some black leather boots in the evening for a classic, cool look.

Bryony Midi Dress, £99, AllSaints

Show off your bold side with the statement royal blue Bryony Midi dress. Featuring adjustable straps and a bias cut for the most flattering fit, this bright number is also made from recycled materials.

Lily Denim Shacket Dress, £129, AllSaints

Snap up the Lily Denim Shacket dress for a great transitional piece. Accessorise this dress with tights and boots in the winter for a chic, laidback outfit.

Sadie Iris Midi Dress, £199, AllSaints

Finding it hard to keep cool this summer? With monochromatic florals, the Sadie Iris Midi dress is floaty and lightweight for a modest summer look.

Fali Ahiahi Maxi Dress, £229, AllSaints

Make a statement in this pretty dress. Featuring a colourful floral print, this maxi is perfect for a summer wedding or garden party.

Kelda Celia Maxi Dress, £159, AllSaints

Adorned in leopard print stars - the Kela Celia Maxi is the ultimate chiffon shirt dress, ideal for a formal dinner or party.

