AllSaints is SO good right now for dresses – 7 we’re loving for summer and beyond

Dulcie Troup
Here’s the AllSaints dresses we want to wear right now, so if you fancy revamping your wardrobe, see the AllSaints maxi and mini dresses we’re loving for summer and beyond.
With the return of a heatwave, now is the time to restock your summer wardrobe with some stylish new dresses. The one brand we love for quality-made, long-lasting, and timeless pieces? AllSaints, of course.
Known for their edgy designs and statement pieces, AllSaints offer an amazing selection of dresses that can be jazzed up with a pair of heels or toned down with some run-around white trainers - and are great for summer as well as transitioning from season to season.
Whether you prefer a mini, maxi, patterned or plain dress – show off your individuality with our top picks.
Shop the best dresses from AllSaints
Gia Dress, £99, AllSaints
Available in black or olive branch green, the Gia dress is the perfect staple - wear to the office for a smart casual look or dress up for a lunch with the girls.
Charlie Mini Dress, £79, AllSaints
Made from organic cotton, the Charlie Mini is the ultimate everyday summer dress. Partner with a relaxed fit denim jacket and some black leather boots in the evening for a classic, cool look.
Bryony Midi Dress, £99, AllSaints
Show off your bold side with the statement royal blue Bryony Midi dress. Featuring adjustable straps and a bias cut for the most flattering fit, this bright number is also made from recycled materials.
Lily Denim Shacket Dress, £129, AllSaints
Snap up the Lily Denim Shacket dress for a great transitional piece. Accessorise this dress with tights and boots in the winter for a chic, laidback outfit.
Sadie Iris Midi Dress, £199, AllSaints
Finding it hard to keep cool this summer? With monochromatic florals, the Sadie Iris Midi dress is floaty and lightweight for a modest summer look.
Fali Ahiahi Maxi Dress, £229, AllSaints
Make a statement in this pretty dress. Featuring a colourful floral print, this maxi is perfect for a summer wedding or garden party.
Kelda Celia Maxi Dress, £159, AllSaints
Adorned in leopard print stars - the Kela Celia Maxi is the ultimate chiffon shirt dress, ideal for a formal dinner or party.
