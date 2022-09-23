Blake Lively would love this genius cleavage solution for cut-out dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Blake Lively once revealed that she had to ask hotel staff for duct tape to get her cleavage under control in an emergency see-through shirt situation before a red carpet.

RELATED: You can shop Blake Lively's EXACT Met Gala lipstick

The Gossip Girl star was worried about "crunchy-sounding ta-tas" but her problems would have been solved instantly, and comfortably!, with this genius Ultimate Lift Kit, that works for cup sizes A-G.

MORE: Princess Diana's cleavage fashion hack

Nueboo's Easy Lift patches, pear-shaped adhesive 'bra' patches which are included in the kit, allow you to confidently wear revealing looks, whether you're an A cup or a G

It has all you need to wear any kind of outfit, from low-cut tops to cut-out dresses - no bra needed!

And the bust-boosting pack is on sale right now.

DISCOVER: Wait, really? Reviewers say this Booty Clay Mask 'made my butt sexier than before'

Nueboo have created this foolproof kit with three cleavage boosting wonders – Premium Boob Tape, Easy Lift pear-shaped adhesive bra patches, and discreet Nip Covers – that will let us wear even the most complicated of trendy peekaboo looks.

Blake has made no secret of her secret wardrobe weapon

Blake, Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé are just a few of the scores of celebrities who’ve used boob tape on the red carpet, and we love that the go-to Hollywood solution beloved by stars, stylists and costume designers is getting a major boost.

Boob Tape, three tones, $18.95, Nueboo

You can even buy each solution separately.

Ultimate Lift Kit, was $66.43 now $54.99, Nueboo

Premium Boob Tape (was $43 now $29.99 for two rolls) gives you instant lift and the Nip Covers ($13.99 for five sets) will give you discretion.

And pretty much every celebrity who wears barely there looks, from Jennifer Lopez to Heidi Klum, will have a pear-shaped adhesive bra in their wardrobe toolbox.

The Easy Lift Adhesive Bra ($34.99 for a pack of three sets) are gentle stick-on patches which have a 4.7-star average from shoppers, and come in three different colors to match your skin tone or outfit.

“Works so well! These adhered easily and lasted my entire wedding day and night for my 36D chest. Lots of sweaty dancing at my wedding and no movement. Somehow they also came off pretty easily at the end of the night as well! Miracle workers.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.