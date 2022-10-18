Exclusive: Rochelle Humes shares her winter style must-haves including her £70 high street coat In partnership with Next

Known for her love of smart tailoring and timeless neutral tones, Rochelle Humes always impresses with her wardrobe while on hosting duty for This Morning, The Hit List or Ninja Warrior.

As well as recently renewing her vows to husband Marvin and becoming the latest cover star for HELLO! Fashion, Rochelle, 33, is soon to unveil her Fifth Series and collaboration with high street favourite Next.

Inspired by her signature style, the range includes cosy knitwear, relaxed suiting separates and hero coats that’ll instantly upgrade your outfit.

We caught up with the presenter, author and businesswoman to discover her must-haves for the new season, what daughter Alaia has her eye on, and the hero item she recommends for all mothers.

Plus, your first look at the campaign images starring Rochelle herself – wish lists at the ready!

Neutral Faux Leather Padded Jacket, £70, High Rise Flare Jeans, £45, both Next

Congratulations on your new collection, Rochelle! What was the inspiration behind your Fifth Series with Next?

“I wanted to create a collection that was both comfortable and practical, incorporating key pieces that can work for lots of different occasions.”

Camel Button Side Hooded Trench Coat, £70, , £24, , £45, all Next

"All the pieces reflect that on-the-go person that leads a busy life and wants their outfit to feel pulled together, but also chic. The coats are amazing – I don’t want to brag, but they are.

The collaboration is about bringing me and my energy to the brand. We buy in pieces that perhaps they wouldn’t have stocked before.

As a child, my mum and I would queue for hours before the Next Boxing Day sale opened, so when she found out I was an ambassador for them and having my own series she was so buzzy.”

Wool Crew Neck Jumper, £35, Grey Superwide Check Trousers, £45, both Next

Which items do you repeat buy for winter?

“I don’t think you can go wrong with an amazing winter boot!”

Ribbed V-Neck Knitted Mini Dress, £36, Signaure Leather Knee High Pointed Boots, £115, both Next

High Neck Elbow Patch Jumper, £40, , £45, all Next

How has your style evolved since becoming a mother?

“I have noticed you rely on pockets a lot more when you are a mum – which are always full of random rubbish. You have to be more practical with style when it comes to having kids around!”

Brown Check Heritage Trench Style Coat, £98, Next

Which item from your range do you think Alaia (Rochelle’s eldest daughter, 9) would most want to borrow?

“She wants to borrow it all! She is at the age now where she is really interested in fashion, so she loves watching the process.”

V-Neck Wrap Front Rib Knitted Top, £35, High Rise Flare Jeans, £45, both Next

If you could share one style hack to look instantly chic what would it be?

“Add a blazer to anything, even a tracksuit!”

Slim Single Breasted Jacket, £58, Grey Tailored Wide Leg Trousers, £40, Nike Blazer Low Platform Trainers, £90

Heritage Grey Texture Rochelle Double Breasted Blazer Coat, £60, Roll Neck Rib Dress, £36, Signaure Leather Knee High Pointed Boots, £115, all Next

