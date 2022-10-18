Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira and Gossip Girl's Evan Mock model new Pandora range In partnership with Pandora

As the stars of two of the most popular shows of the moment, Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira and Gossip Girl's Evan Mock have become style icons in their own right, with their fresh and individual approach to fashion.

And now the teen idols have been cast in the latest campaign for Pandora, where they each embody a Pandora ME mood.

Hailing from New York, 25-year-old model and actress Barbie garnered critical acclaim portraying Kat Hernandez in season 1 and 2 of Euphoria. She fast became a fan favourite for her quick wit and rebellious, edgy fashion choices.

Barbie has collaborated with jewellery favourite Pandora to depict ‘Creatively ME’, inspiring fans to make every fashion moment uniquely their own.

In the campaign shoot she stacks pearl and chunky chain gold bracelets with sterling silver, worn with Euphoria-esque turquoise eyeshadow and glossy, lined lips.

Evan Mock is an American model, actor and skateboarder who has risen to fame as Aki Menzies in the Gossip Girl reboot. Also 25, Evan has a creative and free-spirited approach to style, modelling both pale pink and ice blue cropped hair and combining influences from the show’s glossy uptown looks with his more casual, retro-inspired outfits worn for skateboarding.

In the Pandora campaign Evan shows how to be ‘Bold like ME’ as an alternative style trailblazer who loves breaking the rules.

As Evan shares with HELLO!: “What individuality means to me is creating your own path and doing something you've never done before.”

For the first time, the Pandora ME collection features pieces in 14k gold plating, with statement link bracelets, chunky necklaces, stacking rings, earrings and symbolic charms. Inspired by the mystical and the magical, the stars encourage you to create your ideal combination to express who you are.

Barbie and Evan star in the Pandora ME campaign alongside singers Gracie Abrams and Ella Mai

