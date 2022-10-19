Aspinal’s sparkling new bag collection will upgrade your Christmas party outfits in an instant In partnership with Aspinal of London

With party season on the horizon, you may already be making your wish list of looks to dazzle, whether you’ll be celebrating with work, at a family drinks or on a festive night out with friends.

And in the name of buying better and buying less, we’ll be investing in a statement accessory to transform even the most simple outfit, and get more mileage from those tux jackets, black dresses, blazers and jumpsuits already in our wardrobes.

Renowned for great British craftmanship and lasting quality, Aspinal of London handbags have been carried by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift. The brand has also established itself as a royal favourite with Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Zara Tindall also wearing its signature styles to high profile events.

This season Aspinal launches a covetable collection of party-friendly accessories in glittering shades of silver, champagne and twilight blue, with shimmering tweed fabrics plus the brand’s luxe pebble leather finish.

Take our poll:

One of the brand's most beloved styles the Lottie has been given a festive makeover and comes available in three different sizes. Inspired by a magical night’s sky, you’ll find twinkling fabrics, metallic tones and lush textures and a festive twist on navy and black to emulate stars strewn across a midnight sky.

To celebrate the launch, we’ve selected some of our favourites and showcase the best ways to style the Lottie bag for Christmas and beyond…

Shop the Aspinal of London Lottie collection

Micro Lottie, £475, Aspinal of London

As former HELLO! Fashion cover star Malaika Firth shows, there’s no such thing as too many accessories! The Micro Lottie comes in three different glittery colourways, so choose from silver, blue or champagne and wear on its chain strap over your favourite black dress.

Champagne Pebble Large Lottie, £550, Aspinal of London

A smart investment, this stunning champagne pebble leather style will transform the most pared back outfit to something evening-appropriate – just add simple gold jewellery.

Silver Glitter Tweed Large Lottie, £750, Aspinal of London

You’ll be the envy of all party guests with this glitter tweed Lottie, ensuring you sparkle into Christmas and beyond.

Pink and Gold Maison Tweed Lottie, £595, Aspinal of London

Proving white can look just as elegant in winter, complete your party outfit with the pretty pink and gold interwoven tweed Lottie, elegantly slung over the shoulder with its long chain strap.

Twilight Pebble Lottie, £550, Aspinal of London

A timeless all-rounder, this twilight shade of navy pebble leather can stow away your essentials for a night out as well as coordinating with virtually any colour in your wardrobe.

Black Quilted Kaviar Lottie, £495, Gold Glitter Tweed Large Lottie, £750, Gold Glitter Tweed Lottie, £595, all Aspinal of London

A black quilted leather handbag will always be in style. Wear with its gold chain strap and your favourite off the shoulder gown, or make a statement with the gold glitter tweed Lottie in standard or large size and be the belle of the ball.

Shop the Lottie collection in Aspinal of London stores and online now.