Skechers has a shoe for all the family: how influencers style their favourites

Exploring the great outdoors makes for an excellent way to spend the weekend. Research shows that when a family is physically active together, everyone enjoys a wealth of benefits from maintaining a healthy weight to reducing stress and lowering the risks of heart disease. It also establishes good habits and a sense of teamwork in children and strengthens family bonds and relationships.

Kitting children and adults out in the right shoes will add a spring to everyone’s step during a winter walk. Choosing styles engineered to support and cushion your feet will ensure that you all get the most out of your step count – and that the kids are keen to repeat the experience next time!

Renowned for its innovative technology and performance-based footwear, Skechers offers casual shoes and trainers for all the family. Ranging from fun light-up styles for little ones to podiatrist-certified and engineered fits for men and women, the brand has something for everyone.

Keen to add a winter walk into their weekend routine, six influencers and their families trialled Skechers shoes. Here they share the styles they chose and why...

@austinventour

GO WALK Workout Walker, £115, GO WALK Workout Walker Alecia, £130, Flutter Heart Lights Simply Love, £55, all Skechers

Known for his role as a waiter on Channel 4’s First Dates, Austin Ventour is also a DJ and actor and father to Olive, his daughter with makeup artist partner Katie Moore. They live in London.

Austin says: “From flip flops by the pool to trainers on beautiful family walks Skechers have the most comfortable footwear on the market for the whole family. Myself and Katie are wearing our trusty Skechers Workout Walkers while little Olive is wearing her Skechers Flutter Heart Lightups. We really feel part of the Skechers family.”

@daywithdad

Arch Fit Glide-Step: Highlighter, £100, GO WALK Workout Walker, £115, Glide-Step Sport, £60, all Skechers

Influencer Warren lives in Warwickshire with his two young sons Farley and Bligh and partner Kate.

Warren says: “I love this time of year. Loving these Skechers for our outdoor walks as a family this autumn. They’re so comfy and durable for the changing season”.

@rooneyadventures

Slip-ins Flex Glide, £50, Skechers

Lydia Rooney runs her travel-based account sharing her adventures with husband Liam and their three daughters and one son. They live in Milton Keynes.

Lydia says: “On Saturdays and Sundays we like to go for adventure walks and discover new places as a family! Being adventurous having comfy footwear is a must! That's why we always choose Skechers as their trainers are so stylish but they are extremely comfortable on long ventures.”

@skye_jennifer

S Lights Erupters IV, £55, Glide-Step Sport, £55, all Skechers

Residing in South Yorkshire, Skye Brown is mother to twins Eliza and Cecelia and son Rio. She shares parenting tips, fashion and interiors inspo on her Instagram account.

Skye says: “As you know we love going for walks in our local countryside as a family. Our new Skechers footwear make our adventures more practical and fun! Having trend-led, durable and comfortable footwear is really important to us as a family and Skechers is a brand that always combines comfort with style.

Rio loves his S Lights Erupters IV lightweight sneakers. They light up every step of the way with us and have a cushioned comfort insole and shock-absorbing midsole.

Eliza and Cecelia are enjoying wearing the Glide-Step Sport sneakers. They feature a breathable Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole and Glide-Step geometric cushioned midsole. Both designs are easy for kids to slip on and fasten themselves with the strap closures.”

@fivelittledoves

GO WALK Workout Walker Outpace, £120, GO WALK Workout Walker, £115, Flex-Glow Elite Vorlo, £50, Slip-ins Flex Glide, £50, Slip-ins Flex Glide, £50, all Skechers

Living in Lancashire, Laura Dove has four children aged 8 to 18 with partner Gaz and shares their life together in the English countryside.

Laura says: “As you may have noticed we love an outdoor family adventure and this autumn we plan on getting outdoors as much as possible. Thanks to Skechers we're all set for long walks in the park, exploring our local nature trails and just enjoying some family time together which is so needed now the kids are back in school.

Skechers have an amazing range of footwear for all the family and Gaz and I are loving our Go Walk Workout Walkers which are super comfy to wear and look stylish too. I love the Skechers Arch Fit insole which really moulds to the curve of your foot, if you've tried Skechers before you'll know exactly what I mean!

The girls chose Skechers Slip-Ins which have made my life a LOT easier as they literally just slip onto your foot with no laces to tie, perfect for younger kids too! The Flex Glide have a really funky glitter fabric which they love whilst also keeping their feet comfortable when we’re out walking.

Harry is super smug that the Vorlo design light up when he walks which he thinks is amazing, they’re also perfect for this time of year when they nights are growing darker to keep him visible!”

@twodadsinlondon

Relaxed Fit Arch Fit D’Lux Junction, £100, Arch Fit, £100, Dreamy Dancer Radiant Rogue, £40, Hyper Blitz Hydro-Tronix, £40, all Skechers

Fathers Richard and Lewis Edwards-Middleton are two parenting bloggers and authors raising their son and daughter in London.

Lewis says: “I am sure you all know that Rich loves taking us on a family ramble and now we will be doing this in comfort and style as we are officially a Skechers Family and went for our first ramble in our new outdoor shoes this weekend.

As usual our rambles are never really a nice relaxing stroll around the park, instead we nearly always end up off the beaten track, quite often getting lost and somehow end up finding what feels like the world’s biggest adventure play areas for the kids.

Our new Skechers are perfect for this though and allowed us to chase the kids around in comfort with the arch fit cushion feel under our feet, while the kids wore shoes from the all weather Hyper Blitz and Dreamy Dancer range which as you can see were a massive hit.”

