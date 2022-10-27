10 designer childrenswear gifts they'd love to find under the tree this Christmas In partnership with Childsplay Clothing

Christmas is just around the corner, and with that the need to start shortlisting your gift ideas for all the family.

Stocking a hand-picked edit of over 200 designer brands, you’ll be spoilt for choice with festive fashion from Childsplay Clothing, no matter if you’re shopping for your own child, a younger sibling, grandchildren or lucky niece or nephew.

Whether your recipient likes to go preppy in Ralph Lauren, trendy in Burberry or street in Off-White, there’s something for every style personality on the site.

We’ve picked ten items that are trending and sure to delight on Christmas Day and beyond.

Christmas 2022 gifts from Childsplay Clothing – shop now

Molo Girls Organic Cotton Heart Print Pyjamas in Pink, £59, Childsplay Clothing

Offering a new take on Christmas pyjamas, this cosy pair is decorated in teeny brown hearts and made from super soft organic cotton.

Gucci Kids Double GG Trench Coat in Blue, £1140, Childsplay Clothing

Gucci has established itself as one of the most covetable brands in fashion. This trench will become a modern classic, with its blue and grey logo monogram and belt fastening.

Burberry Kids Girls Sibilla Dress in White, £450, Childsplay Clothing

Monochrome will never go out of style, so add this dress to basket. Featuring a seasonal Fair Isle pattern stitched across a woollen bodice layered over smart white cotton poplin with puffed sleeves and preppy collar, she’ll look the part at smart family events.

Burberry Kids Baby Girls Cotton Romper 3 Piece Gift Set in Pink, £360, Childsplay Clothing

A gorgeous gift set, this romper for ages 3-18 months comes decked out in the iconic Burberry check in pink and grey – add the smart white cardi and a miniature bucket hat and they’ll become the trendiest tot.

Off White Boys OW Script Poplin Shirt, £300, Childsplay Clothing

Bring some edge to their dinner party attire with this Off White shirt, decorated with bold black brush strokes and the brand’s logo.

Fendi Kids Girls Vest And Cardigan Twin Set in Red, £850, Childsplay Clothing

Twinning is winning! They’ll be the best dressed guest in this cotton and cashmere mix vest and cardigan with bold red Fendi logo pattern. Just add leggings or a cord skirt.

Versace Boys Branded Bathrobe in Blue, £285, Childsplay Clothing

Giving bath time a serious upgrade, this Versace robe will look suave worn over the top of their favourite pyjamas and is available for 4 to 14 years.

Fendi Kids Baby Logo Zip Up Top in Green, £295, and Baby FF Logo Trim Joggers in Green, £240, Childsplay Clothing

Loungewear gets a luxe overhaul in this green Fendi cotton set, with joggers and a comfy zip up top for ages 12 – 24 months.

Gucci Kids Kids Faux Fur Litherton Sandals in Black Girls Glitter Lace-Up Ballerinas in Silver, £380, Childsplay Clothing

A new pair of party shoes will never disappoint, and they’ll love twirling in these pretty silver glitter lace-up ballerina pumps from Gucci.

MM6 Maison Margiela Kids Leather High Top Trainers in Black, from £229, Childsplay Clothing

Add some urban edge to your little one’s look with these leather high top trainers from Margiela and they’ll be the envy of all their classmates strolling to school.

