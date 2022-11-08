Victoria's Secret Christmas gifts are always a winner - here's 15 we know she'll love In partnership with Victoria's Secret

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with an item you know your friends or family will adore but are unlikely to indulge in for themselves. One of our go-to brands for gifting is Victoria’s Secret – the quality pyjamas, empowering underwear and luxury accessories on offer are guaranteed to spread the joy and put a smile on your loved ones face this festive season…

Victoria Secret gift ideas for Christmas

Victoria's Secret pyjamas

Who for: The trend-setter

Flannel Shirt Pyjama Set, £45, Victoria’s Secret

Fashion enthusiasts will swoon for these checked two-piece. Totally lovable, right?

Who for: The feminine friend

Babydoll Mini Hearts Short Sleeve Long Pyjamas, £45, Victoria’s Secret

Pretty in pink, and perfect for lounging around in! We’ll take two, please.

Who for: The homebody

Plaid Flannel Long Pyjamas, £49, Victoria’s Secret

Imagine cosying up by the fire, whilst wearing this gorgeous plaid flannel print set. Perfect for the loved one who enjoys a good night in (and let’s be frank, who doesn’t?).

Who for: The hard-to-buy-for partner

Black Christmas Mistletoe Print Satin Long Pyjamas £69, Victoria’s Secret

This out-of-this world, mistletoe pyjama set is one she’ll want to wear again and again.

Who for: The Victoria’s Secret fan

Satin Short Pyjamas, £65, Victoria’s Secret

In an iconic Victoria’s Secret pattern, this pink pyjama set is the ultimate gift for fans of the brand.

Who for: The accessories enthusiast

Black Closed Toe Slipper, £35, Victoria’s Secret

Soft, stylish slippers are the perfect everyday luxury – and with more of us working from home on the regular, these will certainly come in handy.

Who for: The cosy girl

Flannel Long Pyjamas, £49, Victoria’s Secret

A pink colour palette will never go out of style – so this long pyjama set will offer longevity, as well as total comfort.

Who for: The snuggler

Fluffy Robe, £46, Victoria’s Secret

She’ll love snuggling up on the sofa in this soft, fluffy robe.

Victoria's Secret underwear

Who for: The lingerie lover

Bombshell Lace Teddy, £75, Victoria’s Secret

If there was ever a time to shine, the Christmas season is it. That’s why we adore this festive green coloured teddy – and we bet she will, too.

Who for: The Secret Santa recipient

Lipstick Red Dream Angels Corded Thong Panty £14, Victoria’s Secret

Perfect for a stocking filler or Secret Santa gift, this timeless thong is an affordable treat they'll love.

Who for: The hopeless romantic

Very Sexy Embroidered Unlined Corset Bra Top, £75, Victoria’s Secret

One word to describe this corset: magical. With pretty floral detailing, this makes for the ideal gift for your partner.

Who for: The minimalist

Dream Angels Lace Unlined Balcony Bra, £45; And Dream Angels Heritage Ribbon Slot Thong with Lace, £14, both Victoria’s Secret

Classic and timeless: this lingerie has it all. If you prefer to play it safe with gifting, then we recommend this staple set.

Who for: The flirty friend

Very Sexy Floral Embroidered Lace Unlined Corset Bra Top, £75, Victoria’s Secret

If your chosen recipient has been extra good this year, why not treat them to this sexy lace corset?

Who for: The sexy siren

Victoria’s Secret Lace Push Up T-Shirt Bra, £35, Victoria’s Secret

Available in striking red, this lush lace bra will become a new staple in her lingerie collection.

Who for: The girl-the-next-door

Modal Lace Mini Slip £49, Victoria’s Secret

Featuring a lace bust, and a soft, figure-hugging body, this slip is a flattering lingerie must-have.

Spread the joy this festive season by shopping these Christmas gifts and more at Victoria’s Secret.