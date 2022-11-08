Victoria's Secret Christmas gifts are always a winner - here's 15 we know she'll love

Arianna Chatzidakis
Victoria’s Secret Christmas gifts are the perfect present to unwrap this festive season. Invest in an item that they’ll treasure, with our edit of pyjama and underwear favourites.
When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with an item you know your friends or family will adore but are unlikely to indulge in for themselves. One of our go-to brands for gifting is Victoria’s Secret – the quality pyjamas, empowering underwear and luxury accessories on offer are guaranteed to spread the joy and put a smile on your loved ones face this festive season…
Victoria Secret gift ideas for Christmas
Victoria's Secret pyjamas
Who for: The trend-setter
Flannel Shirt Pyjama Set, £45, Victoria’s Secret
Fashion enthusiasts will swoon for these checked two-piece. Totally lovable, right?
Who for: The feminine friend
Babydoll Mini Hearts Short Sleeve Long Pyjamas, £45, Victoria’s Secret
Pretty in pink, and perfect for lounging around in! We’ll take two, please.
Who for: The homebody
Plaid Flannel Long Pyjamas, £49, Victoria’s Secret
Imagine cosying up by the fire, whilst wearing this gorgeous plaid flannel print set. Perfect for the loved one who enjoys a good night in (and let’s be frank, who doesn’t?).
Who for: The hard-to-buy-for partner
Black Christmas Mistletoe Print Satin Long Pyjamas £69, Victoria’s Secret
This out-of-this world, mistletoe pyjama set is one she’ll want to wear again and again.
Who for: The Victoria’s Secret fan
Satin Short Pyjamas, £65, Victoria’s Secret
In an iconic Victoria’s Secret pattern, this pink pyjama set is the ultimate gift for fans of the brand.
Who for: The accessories enthusiast
Black Closed Toe Slipper, £35, Victoria’s Secret
Soft, stylish slippers are the perfect everyday luxury – and with more of us working from home on the regular, these will certainly come in handy.
Who for: The cosy girl
Flannel Long Pyjamas, £49, Victoria’s Secret
A pink colour palette will never go out of style – so this long pyjama set will offer longevity, as well as total comfort.
Who for: The snuggler
Fluffy Robe, £46, Victoria’s Secret
She’ll love snuggling up on the sofa in this soft, fluffy robe.
Victoria's Secret underwear
Who for: The lingerie lover
Bombshell Lace Teddy, £75, Victoria’s Secret
If there was ever a time to shine, the Christmas season is it. That’s why we adore this festive green coloured teddy – and we bet she will, too.
Who for: The Secret Santa recipient
Lipstick Red Dream Angels Corded Thong Panty £14, Victoria’s Secret
Perfect for a stocking filler or Secret Santa gift, this timeless thong is an affordable treat they'll love.
Who for: The hopeless romantic
Very Sexy Embroidered Unlined Corset Bra Top, £75, Victoria’s Secret
One word to describe this corset: magical. With pretty floral detailing, this makes for the ideal gift for your partner.
Who for: The minimalist
Dream Angels Lace Unlined Balcony Bra, £45; And Dream Angels Heritage Ribbon Slot Thong with Lace, £14, both Victoria’s Secret
Classic and timeless: this lingerie has it all. If you prefer to play it safe with gifting, then we recommend this staple set.
Who for: The flirty friend
Very Sexy Floral Embroidered Lace Unlined Corset Bra Top, £75, Victoria’s Secret
If your chosen recipient has been extra good this year, why not treat them to this sexy lace corset?
Who for: The sexy siren
Victoria’s Secret Lace Push Up T-Shirt Bra, £35, Victoria’s Secret
Available in striking red, this lush lace bra will become a new staple in her lingerie collection.
Who for: The girl-the-next-door
Modal Lace Mini Slip £49, Victoria’s Secret
Featuring a lace bust, and a soft, figure-hugging body, this slip is a flattering lingerie must-have.
Spread the joy this festive season by shopping these Christmas gifts and more at Victoria’s Secret.