10 royal-approved luxury Aspinal of London Christmas gifts that won't disappoint

It’s the most wonderful time of the year - Christmas! Amongst the prepping and planning for the big day comes shopping from the wishlists of your nearest and dearest. But what if they haven’t expressed what they would like to receive this year?

Fret not, for there’s plenty of gifting options available from one of our favourite brands: Aspinal of London. From ornate handbags to starry key chains and stylish golfing gadgets, the luxury British retailer has come up trumps for their selection of Christmas presents - and we couldn’t be more impressed.

The brand is a firm favourite with royal family member Kate Middleton, who is often spotted out and about carrying the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair handbag. And for the gifting season this year, there’s a wide range of luxury leather goods and accessories that are perfect for someone special.

With timeless designs and quality craftsmanship, plus personalisation options, you can’t go wrong with a gift from this list…

Our top 10 Christmas gifts from Aspinal of London

Fly Me To The Moon Christmas Stocking, £195, Aspinal of London

Feel the Christmas spirit with this hand-embroidered Christmas stocking. Complete with decorative pompoms, silver threading and a personalisation option, this navy velvet adornment will look wonderful hanging from their mantel piece this year

A5 Leather Diary in Silver Pebble, £90, Aspinal of London

As we come to the end of the year, nothing would make a better Christmas gift than an A5 Leather Diary for 2023. There’s optional personalisation, plus a wide range of colours and leather finishes to choose from.

Midi Mayfair Bag in Navy & White Flowers, £1,500, Aspinal of London

This handbag has the royal badge of approval from the Princess of Wales herself. Kate has been spotted frequently carrying various versions of this style at important royal occasions, ensuring she looks smart and sophisticated. This navy velvet edition with embroidered white flowers is the perfect accessory to add a hint of glamour to a plain outfit this Christmas party season.

Star Keyring in Champagne Pebble, £45, Aspinal of London

Make sure they never lose their keys again with this dazzling keyring. Featuring a large leather padded star with an Aspinal of London signature engraved split ring to match, this gift in Champagne Pebble is sure to dress up any set of keys.

Golf Ball Holder in Navy Pebble, £95, Aspinal of London

An ideal gift for an enthusiastic golfer, the Golf Ball Holder in Navy Pebble will help your loved one stay on top form. Also available in a rusty Tobacco Pebble shade, this luxurious gadget is handcrafted from the finest of leather. Partner with the Golf Tee Holder and they’ll impress out on the putting greens.

Ella Phone Pouch in Smooth Navy, £125, Aspinal of London

The Ella Phone Pouch is a convenient way for your loved one to carry their most important essential. Featuring a flap closure and an accessible card slot on the exterior, this gift couldn’t be handier. Show your friends your thoughtful side by personalising the pouch with their initials.

Luna Clutch in Champagne & Silver Glitter, £1,750, Aspinal of London

A brilliant evening accessory, the Luna Clutch in Champagne and Silver Glitter will be sure to dazzle at any occasion. Finished with a sparkling silver glitter on one side and champagne glitter on the other, this clutch bag has a distinctive design with its decorative pearl strap. Simply gorgeous!

Men’s Gym Bag, £395, Aspinal of London

A great gift for him, the Men’s Gym Bag is both practical and stylish for the avid gym goer. Handcrafted from durable and lightweight nylon, this bag features a roomy main compartment as well as two internal pockets, plus two external pockets to help him organise all his fitness essentials.

Lottie Pillow Clutch in Black Quilted Lambskin, £495, Aspinal of London

Based on the brand’s best-selling Lottie Bag, Aspinal of London has reimagined their original design and instead handcrafted this new style featuring soft quilted lambskin leather. With a detachable gold chain strap (meaning this style can be carried also as a clutch bag), this handbag will be perfect to add to their accessories collection.

Mini Madison Tote in Chestnut Croc, £495, Aspinal of London

A perfect bag for every day, the Mini Madison Tote is a timeless must-have for their capsule wardrobe to make any outfit chic. With the option to carry the bag with a standard top handle or cross body with a detachable strap, you really can’t go wrong with this tasteful gift.

Shop the full Aspinal of London Christmas collection now at aspinaloflondon.com