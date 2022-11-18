Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber adore this minimalist jewelry brand - and prices start from only $17

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Any outfit can be complete with the right accessories and with the Christmas party season on the way, nothing will spice up your outfit more than some new jewelry.

Linjer is the perfect go-to for a sleeker and more elegant look when it comes to modest jewelry. A favourite of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, as well as actress Brie Larson and Olivia Culpo, the brand has safely secured its status in the A-list world.

Linjer jewellery is made from recycled materials including 100% recycled gold and silver as well as conflict-free lab grown diamonds. With accessible pricing and the use of high-quality materials, the brand ensures their pieces are affordable for everyone and guarantee longevity to promote a more sustainable way of shopping.

To top it off, Linjer are hosting their largest Black Friday sale yet! Running from November to mid-December, they’re offering up to 60% off selected jewelry – ideal for a stylish Christmas present for a loved one or a sneaky treat for yourself.

Best Black Friday deals from Linjer

Hoop Earrings with Pearls, was $95 now $86, Linjer

Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing these gorgeous hoop earrings that come complete with pretty pearl detailing.

Kirsten Huggie Earrings with Pearl, was $87 now $78, Linjer

Available in both gold and silver, these simple huggie earrings are ideal for everyday wear.

Statement Ring Set, was $122 now $98, Linjer

Including the brand’s mother of pearl ring and rainbow moonstone ring, the Statement Ring Set would be an excellent Christmas gift for a loved one.

