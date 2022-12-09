Alex Scott reveals Christmas wish list from Reiss – and we want everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As well as offering her expert take on team tactics at this year’s World Cup, broadcaster and former footballer Alex Scott MBE has been serving some sharp looks on screen, dressed head-to-toe in Reiss following her appointment as the brand’s first ever ambassador.

Alex shares with HELLO! that “I’ve always had a love for fashion, and Reiss has been one of my favourite brands over the years. I tend to choose vibrant colours balanced with more classic tones – an aesthetic Reiss is known for. I love wearing sharp, tailored silhouettes and giving them an edge with modern touches, so the partnership is the perfect fit.”

With party season upon us – and hopefully more reason to celebrate as England progress through the tournament – Reiss has unveiled its ‘Every Moment is an Occasion’ campaign which pays tribute to London’s trendsetting style, encouraging the wearer to dress more confidently in scene-stealing shades and sharp cuts.

READ MORE: Alex Scott wears cut-out bodycon dress to announce majorly exciting news

Within the collection you’ll find tailoring separates in festive red velvet, a silk shirt to take you from boardroom to bar, and the perfect little black dress. And wait until you see the longline woollen coat in a dazzling shade of bright blue...

We’ve selected some of Alex’s favourites to score you some fashion points for party season and beyond.

Shop Alex Scott’s edit for Reiss

Eden Matte Silk Tunic Shirt, £228, Reiss

Alex has already wowed in a striking orange suit from Reiss on the BBC’s World Cup coverage. Get the look with this matte silk shirt featuring a point collar and longer length at the reverse and do the tailoring trend with ease.

Bree Velvet Trousers, £198, Reiss

70s inspired silhouettes have seen a huge resurgence on the red carpet, with flared suit trousers favoured by Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Steal their style with this pair of red velvet wide leg flares – and pair with the matching jacket for an effortless take on eveningwear.

Lyla Knitted Sheer Sleeve Midi Dress, £228, Reiss

A black dress is a wardrobe staple – add Alex’s favourite to your collection for Christmas parties, New Years Eve and beyond. With demure panelling and a knee-length fit, this style shows you can do the sheer trend and still keep it classy.

Agnes Belted Blindseam Wool Longline Coat, £348, Reiss

With sharp lapels and its longline cut, this luxe wool coat in a standout shade of turquoise will upgrade any outfit. Shrug over your partywear now, and dressed-down denim and jumpers for cosy weekends.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.