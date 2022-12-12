Meghan Markle would love this personalized necklace - get it for less with our secret discount code

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle is famous for her support of women-owned brands and sustainable jewelry – as well as her love of sending messages through her collection of symbolic necklaces.

That's why we’re sure the Duchess of Sussex would love the personalized pieces from GLDN, the women-owned and founded jewelry brand that got its start on Etsy and gives back 10% to charity.

The beautiful personalized necklace collection has Meghan's name written all over it - and right now you'll save 10% across the site with HELLO!'s exclusive offer code: HELLO10.

Each piece is lovingly crafted in the GLDN studio, located in the town of La Conner in Washington State.

Personalized Marama necklace, $68, GLDN

The personalized necklaces, which can be made from materials from vermeil to 14k solid gold – it's up to you – can be fully customized, meaning you can create a truly bespoke piece from the heart.

Personalized Marseille Necklace, $92, GLDN

You can have yours inscribed with anything from coordinates to dates, initials to symbols, names to Roman numerals. And there are even beautiful art etchings that you can also choose from.

There’s a whole range of made-to-order looks to choose from, from the trendy Marama disc necklace to the bespoke Marseille, with its distinctive rectangular pendant, which would also fit right into Duchess Meghan’s jewelry box.

What's more, the brand gives back 10% of profits to charitable organizations in aid of important causes, from mental health to the arts - what’s not to love?

