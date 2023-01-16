Fans are raving about this ‘miracle’ vest that helps with back pain

Back pain is an incredibly common ailment – with many of us returning to the office more frequently and spending our days working at our desks, it’s incredibly important to make sure your back and posture is not being compromised.

With many of our favourite celebrities such as Adele recently revealing her hidden struggles with sciatica and back pain, nothing can be quite as disheartening as looking for a long-term solution. But there may be a simple solution: a popular vest from PERCKO which fans claim helps to relieve back pain and improve posture.

The product that has fans raving is the PERCKO Lyne UP Everyday Vest, which is a smart vest designed to align your back and strengthen back muscles.

Lyne UP Everyday Vest, £99, PERCKO

Certified as a medical device and available in both black and nude for everyday wear, this best-selling vest is made with PERCKO’s patented Lyne technology which works similarly to the more commonly known kinesio taping in physiotherapy.

Featuring a system of elasticated tensors, these are strategically positioned on the upper-body of the vest to provide a dual-action effect, on the shoulders to open your chest and on the lower back to help realign your spine and pelvis, whilst allowing you free range of movement.

One fan of the brand wrote: “I bought the everyday vest in both colours. It took a few days to get used to wearing but it is already making a big difference to my posture, and my previously constant back pain is rapidly decreasing.”

The vest has also been a hit amongst the healthcare community, with one physiotherapist stating: “It was doing the job that I would want my strapping to do. People are going to get better quicker, they are going to feel less pain”.

PERCKO are currently offering 40% off your second top when you buy two vests in their January sale at a cost of £158.40 instead of £198 – and for long-term sustainable back pain relief, we couldn’t ask for a better deal.

