Budding fashion designers can win €10,000 to kickstart their career – here’s how In partnership with SHEIN

Calling all budding designers! SHEIN is proud to unveil its 2023 SHEIN X Competition where ten entrants will see their collections modelled on a runway. As part of its mission to showcase the talents of tomorrow, the leading etailer is inviting fashion students and amateur designers across Europe to submit digital sketches of an original three-piece capsule collection.

Sharing their inspirations and motivation for creating their own label, the entries will be judged by the SHEIN fashion and retail team and shortlisted for a panel of four leading figures from the fashion and media industries, including Graduate Fashion Foundation trustee Adrien Yakimov Roberts, who will then choose their top twenty.

Shots from the SHEIN X 2022 catwalk show, showcasing the winners' designs

By providing up-and-coming designers with marketing, manufacturing, operational and financial support, SHEIN is allowing those who win to focus on what they love to do the most – create incredible fashion.

Take our poll:

How to enter the SHEIN X Competition

Entering the competition is super easy – simply submit your digital sketches of an original three-piece capsule collection via the SHEIN website. The entries close at 11.59 GMT on 19th February 2023.

Do I have to be a fashion student to enter?

No, it’s open to individuals aged 18+ and you do not need to be a fashion student. However, you will need to have some level of fashion design skills based on the nature of the competition.

What will I win?

Following a public vote and a runway show, the panel will then crown their overall winner to take home the prize fund of a whopping €10,000 to help kickstart their fashion career. Meanwhile the designers rounding out the top ten also have the chance to secure a cash prize to invest in future collections.

Plus, designers will also be able to profit from the sales of their creations on SHEIN, all whilst maintaining ownership of their designs.

To read more about the SHEIN X Incubator Programme and enter the competition, visit sheingroup.com/shein-x-incubator-program/