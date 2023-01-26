Jennifer Coolidge's glam White Lotus resort wear just got a new look for 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The White Lotus is undoubtedly one of the most talked about shows of late, and sure there are the jaw-dropping plotlines, scene-stealing characters and picturesque backdrops - but let’s talk about that gorgeous elevated resortwear!

If you had your eye on the glam Camilla kaftans worn by Jennifer Coolidge on the show – plus the men’s shirts and Camilla swimwear that featured, too – you’ll definitely want to check out the label’s newest 'Secret Garden' print celebrating 2023, The Year of the Rabbit.

With spring break just around the corner, we’re ready to swap our casual cutoffs for Instagrammable Camilla looks on our next vacation, whether a ‘Secret Garden’ print dress or a Jennifer Coolidge inspired-kaftan (although the ones featured on The White Lotus, like the Lost Paradise look, have quickly sold out!)

Australian designer Camilla Franks is the mind behind the brand, which has fans like Jennifer Lopez, Goldie Hawn, Beyoncé and Michelle Obama – who wore the sold out 'Midnight Pearl' Camilla kaftan to celebrate her birthday – and is the epitome of luxurious, joyful dressing.

Easy Tiger Silk Kaftan, $639 (WAS $799), CAMILLA

From the hand-painted prints to hand-sewn and embellished details, every inch of a Camilla creation is a treasure in and of itself. And we also love the accessories, with pretty resort-ready footwear, bags, jewelry and scarves.

Camilla kaftans started trending after Jennifer Coolidge's character wore them on The White Lotus

Jennifer’s Season One looks on The White Lotus, of course, helped launch the Aussie brand worldwide.

Adieu Yesterday Thongs, $99, CAMILLA

“Sales of our keepsake kaftans have gained momentum, and we’ve heard a chorus of her fans desperate to know what prints and pieces she’s wearing,” Camilla told the Sydney Morning Herald, which reported that searches for kaftans shot up by 61% after Jennifer’s character, Tanya McQuoid, wore the brand’s coveted looks.

“[Jennifer Coolidge] has reminded women everywhere, of all ages, shapes and sizes, about the power of purposeful dressing,” said costume designer Alex Bovaird told Harpers Bazaar Australia, “and that swapping out those sweatpants for some sequins and silk, can be utterly transformative.”

Just imagine rocking one of these covetable looks poolside…

