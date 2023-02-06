How to pack 6 vacay outfits with only 8 pieces in your carry-on

Created for Northern Reflections

Capsule wardrobes have become buzzier than ever—and for good reason. They’re sustainable, financially accessible, and make daily dressing a breeze. Plus, they make packing for a trip even easier.

For those with a fear of losing their luggage or a desire to master the art of light packing, sticking to a carry-on is definitely the way to go. We get it, you want your pick of outfits, and so do we, but what if we told you that you could have multiple options with minimal pieces? Enter: Northern Reflections’ new timeless travel collection.

Northern Reflections is a staple Canadian apparel brand that offers a wide selection of high-quality and modern wardrobe essentials for women. With their aim to deliver comfort, style and versatility, their pieces are designed for busy women on-the-go who don’t have time to overthink what they should wear in the morning—or pack for a trip.

This curated travel collection consists of high-quality essential items that can be seamlessly mixed and matched into multiple outfits. From cardigans and sweaters, shorts and jean jackets, to jeans and capris, this collection features all the basic items you may need for a short trip. Plus, they are comfortable, yet well-tailored, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and thoughtfully designed with complementary colour palettes and prints.

Ready to start packing? Here are six different outfit options using only eight carry-on-friendly pieces from Northern Reflections.

The packing formula:

1 cardigan

1 short

1 jean jacket

1 sweater

1 scarf

1 pair of jeans

2 shirts

City strolls

Perfect for sightseeing and shopping, pair this playful Mix Media Short Sleeve Shirt with the Classic Bermuda Shorts. The vibrant shirt is designed with a flattering soft fit and scoop neck, and the elevated shorts will help keep you cool while still staying in style. Plus: It’s designed with a wide waistband for a smooth silhouette.

If you’d like another promenading option, you can also pair the Fashion Length Embroidered Jean, which is made with soft denim for comfort and mobility, with the Boat Neck Pullover Sweater that’s available in blue, yellow or purple. Chic, breathable and elegant.

You can also pair either outfit with a dressier pair of sandals or wedges for a more elevated look.

Brunch dates

Planning on going out on an elegant brunch date with the girls? Put on your Fashion Length Embroidered Jean, except this time, pair it with the Essential Cardigan and finish off your look with the Signature Spring Scarf for a pop of colour and texture. You can dress this look up or down with your accessories and footwear.

Fun night out

Going out to a new restaurant? It’s time to pull out your Microsand Jean Jacket. It's designed with a soft fit for comfort and stretch, and is also microsanded for an even softer finish. In addition, it goes beautifully with your new favourite Mix Media Short Sleeve Shirt and Fashion Length Embroidered Jean. You can pair this look with heels or sandal wedges, a nice purse and simple accessories.

Museum day

Ready for a day of culture? Luckily, Northern Reflections’ Abstract Print Tee looks like a work of art itself, and if you pair it with your Classic Bermuda Shorts and vibrant Microsand Jean Jacket (available in yellow, white and blue), you’ll be turning heads as much as the exhibit. Again, this can either be dressed up or down with your choice of footwear and accessories.

Back to business

If you have to mix a bit of business with pleasure, most of these pieces are work-friendly, but we suggest keeping it simple, contemporary and monochromatic with your Essential Cardigan and Classic Bermuda Shorts. Feel free to have fun with your accessories to make the look your own–that’s the beauty of a versatile capsule wardrobe.

