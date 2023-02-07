Valentine's Day arm candy! The new bag brand on our wish list In partnership with Aranyani

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you may be seeking the perfect present, or bookmarking yourself a pick-me-up for surviving January. Whether you’re celebrating romantic love, self-love or Galentine’s this year, a new handbag is sure to impress, as well as being a gift they (or you!) can enjoy for seasons – and years – to come.

Aranyani is the new accessories label on our radar. Founded in India, the brand is a tribute to the country’s rich heritage of skilled craftsmanship.

You'll find striking jewel tones of red, pink and navy as well as timeless black and olive to amp up your workwear and weekend looks. New to the collection this spring is the Stone Drops range, adorned with precious smoky quartz gemstones embedded in antique gold hardware.

The gold gilding process is an ancient art that applies 24 karat gold to surfaces, with each bag using full-grain French calf napa leather. With each bag considered a work of art, it carries a QR code on its authenticity card which can be scanned to reveal the craftsman who created it.

Aranyani aims to make a positive impact on people and planet, and has introduced a number of measures that benefit the local community. The brand has founded an Education & Vocational Trust to pay for the education of employees’ children as well as providing accommodation and local produce for its craftspeople.

So, whether your Valentine is a loved one or yourself, we’ve selected 6 styles we’d be thrilled to unwrap on 14th February…

Shop luxury handbags by Aranyani

Top Handle Bag, £1800, Aranyani

New for Valentine's Day, this smart top handle bag comes in French calf napa leather studded with finely cut smoky quartz gemstones, showing India's love of lavish decoration.

Golden Trails Clutch, £800, Aranyani

Inspired by Indian palaces, this ornate clutch is decorated with a shimmering Champa flower pattern, gilded with 24 karat gold for the luxe touch.

Stone Drops Clutch in Pink Orchid, £1300, Aranyani

Elevate your eveningwear with this striking pink clutch. Featuring a gold chain strap, a zipped compartment and card slots, it can be hand held or worn cross-body.

Stone Drops Tote in Lava Red, £1300, Aranyani

This bag will work for meetings, overnight stays or short-haul flights, stowing away a laptop, gym gear, makeup or clothes. It is also bejewelled with the smoky quartz gemstones used across the Stone Drops story for a serious upgrade on your usual tote.

Stone Drops Top Handle in Pink Orchid, £1600, Aranyani

A style favoured at the races and weddings, this bag can be worn with or without the shoulder strap, with its antique gold embellishment contrasting beautifully against the bright magenta leather.

Stone Drops Velvet Clutch, £1400, Aranyani

This smart handbag comes in plush velvet and again carries Aranyani’s signature smoky quartz jewels to add a touch of sparkle to your evening look, whether on date night or after work drinks.

