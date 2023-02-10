F&F just launched the perfect denim collection – and shoppers will love these jeans that cost £17.50 In partnership with F&F

Denim is a staple in every wardrobe. Whatever the season, the right pair of jeans can take you effortlessly from day to night. But shopping for the right fit can prove a challenge with so many cuts, shades and styles to choose from.

Luckily, F&F have just launched their spring denim collection, which includes a range of stylish and flattering jeans available in a variety of washes and sizes from a UK 6 to 22.

Best of all? F&F denim is “Made Mindfully”, meaning that the cotton used to create it is responsibly sourced, requiring less water and energy to produce. This helps F&F to create great quality jeans while reducing their impact on the environment.

With prices starting at just £17.50, the range offers excellent value for money too. From your classic skinny jeans to a tailored straight leg, the new collection has a style to suit every shape.

And what to pair with your new jeans? F&F are also launching a selection of bodysuits, tops and shirts to mix and match with the collection and create your own capsule wardrobe.

We’ve chosen our favourite jeans from the F&F collection to get you set for spring…

Shop new denim styles by F&F

The Wide Leg

F&F pink shirt, £17.50, wide leg jeans, £22.50, available in F&F Tesco stores

For an ultra-flattering fit, these high-rise wide leg jeans sit perfectly on the waist, elongating the leg and creating a strong silhouette. Pair them with a hot pink linen shirt for a pop of colour.

The Skinny

F&F striped shirt, £19.50, classic contour jeans, £25 each, available in F&F Tesco stores

You heard it here first – skinny jeans are making a comeback. These figure-hugging, ‘Classic Contour’ high-waisted jeans in either faded blue or black are as sculpting as they are stylish.

Designed to contour your figure and enhance your curves, wear with a relaxed striped shirt in a size up, ideal for a lazy Sunday!

The Cropped

F&F blue coat, £49, striped shirt, £19.50, white cropped jeans, £22.50, available in F&F Tesco stores

As the days get warmer, a pair of straight leg, cropped jeans can prove versatile. Not only does the shorter style help to keep you cool, but the cropped length and the wider leg can be very flattering on a shorter frame.

Try this pair in white for a new twist on a classic cut.

The Bootcut

F&F striped shirt, £19.50, white bodysuit, £12.50, bootcut jeans, £17.50, available in F&F Tesco stores

When it comes to your spring wardrobe, transitional outfits are key – and a pair of high-rise bootcut jeans in a light-wash denim is a wise choice. The distressed hem and faded finish of this pair by F&F gives them a relaxed feel.

Team with a white bodysuit and a shirt worn open for casual days and add a leather jacket come evening.

The Mom

F&F white boucle blazer, £39, mom jeans, £22.50, available in F&F Tesco stores

Don’t be fooled – Mom jeans can work for most shapes. This pair features a high waist and a looser, tapered leg in a light wash with a distressed finish for a casual look.

Ripped jeans aren’t just for teenagers, so try these with a tee and a tailored blazer for off-duty days.

The new F&F denim collection is available in all F&F Stores within Tesco, with selected lines available at next.co.uk.