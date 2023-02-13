Alexa Chung is a fan of Zadig & Voltaire's Parisian cool - and this is the brand’s new fragrance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alexa Chung is often admired for her timeless sense of style, and she was recently spotted among the star-studded front row at Zadig & Voltaire’s AW 2023 show in Paris wearing a green velvet suit paired with black pumps. She sat alongside Mia Regan, Ella Richards and Ed Westwick, each dressed in dark, earthy tones.

The show featured a fountain of fire, representing the collection’s theme of 'burning freedom'. But Zadig & Voltaire isn’t just sparking excitement on the runway. The brand has also released two new fragrances: a scent for him and for her.

The duo is designed to perfectly oppose and complement each other, capturing the essence of young love… after all, nothing says “couple goals” like a matching fragrance!

Zadig & Voltaire This is Her!, £49.99, The Perfume Shop

This Is Her! is infused with amber and laced with notes of jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla. An oriental fragrance, it represents a perfect blend of floral sweetness with a woody twist, and captures femininity in every spray. The fragrance comes in an elegant square white bottle, designed to look as clean and fresh as the scent it carries.

Zadig & Voltaire This is Him!, £49.99, The Perfume Shop

Crafted on the same woody amber base as its feminine alter ego, this fragrance holds notes of zingy grapefruit, incense, black pepper and sandalwood. The addictive scent strikes a careful balance between Parisian masculinity and youth, while remaining effortlessly striking. Crafted to evoke a sense of freedom, this fragrance comes in a striking jet-black bottle.

“This is Her!” and “This is Him!” each hold a timeless scent and mark the brand’s seventh fragrance collection. Whether you choose to wear the fragrances as a couple or rock your favourite of the two yourself – Zadig & Voltaire’s new scents are the perfect finishing touch for any occasion.

