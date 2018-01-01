LIFE'S 'VERY NICE' RIGHT NOW SAYS HAPPY HUGH

He played the eternal bachelor in About A Boy and a bumbling Englishman looking for love in Four Weddings And A Funeral, but in real life Hugh Grant is quite happily settled it seems.



Speaking at a press call to promote his latest film Music And Lyrics, in which he plays a washed-up rock star forced to work alongside Drew Barrymore's teen singing sensation, Hugh admitted it's taken a while, but these days he's content with his life - which includes girlfriend of three years Jemima Khan. "It's true that I have taken a long time to settle down. My life is very nice now," he says.



And the 46-year-old also seems to be comfortable with his choice of films of late, having found his acting niche. "From time to time I've experimented with serious roles, which I don't mind doing, but it's just that the film always bombs, so you lose heart. Some people who do comedy have to do something serious to prove that they can act. I don't feel that I need to."



"If you want deep and serious get a Fiennes brother or Daniel Day Lewis or something," he adds.



