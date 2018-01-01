ANGELINA AT BEDSIDE AS HER MUM PASSES AWAY

29 JANUARY 2007



Angelina Jolie is in mourning after her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, passed away on Saturday evening. With her daughter and her film director son James Haven at her bedside the 56-year-old former actress lost her long battle with cancer at Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai medical centre.



Accompanied by Brad, Angelina had flown to LA from her new base in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon when it became clear the condition of her mother - who had suffered from ovarian cancer for seven years - was worsening.



Chicago-born Marcheline - whom Angelina described as her best friend - studied drama under legendary acting coach Lee Strasbourg, but put her career on hold after wedding screen star Jon Voight in 1971. The couple had two children, but the relationship ended acrimoniously in 1976 and two years later the divorce was finalised.



With Marcheline increasingly ailing over the last 12 months Angelina had reportedly been desperate for her mum to live long enough to see the arrival of her first natural grandchild, Shiloh Nouvel. Angelina and Brad's daughter arrived on May 27, 2006, with the actress proudly presenting the youngster to her mum the following month.



In a recent interview, Tomb Raider star Angelina said her desire to become an actress was inspired by her mother rather than her more famous Oscar-winning father, from whom she has long been estranged.



The family are understood to be planning a private funeral, with donations to the hospital's Women's Cancer Institute instead of flowers.



