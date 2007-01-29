DAME HELEN TAKES HOME YET ANOTHER 'QUEEN' TROPHY

29 JANUARY 2007



Helen Mirren has received another boost ahead of next month's Oscars after being honoured by the Screen Actors Guild. The silver screen veteran, who was also basking in glory at last week's Golden Globes, was named best actress in recognition of her performance in The Queen.



The 61-year-old is now considered the favourite to pick up the corresponding Academy Award on February 25. It would appear she's more than satisfied with the recognition she has received already, though. "It's been the most incredible year for me, ever," she said at Sunday's ceremony. "That's been amazing at this end of my life."



Forest Whitaker, who has garnered critical plaudits around the world for his portrayal of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King Of Scotland, meanwhile took victory in the male category. Newcomer Jennifer Hudson also had reason to celebrate after she and her Dreamgirls co-star Eddie Murphy received gongs for their performances in the musical flick.



In addition to being recognised for her acting skills Helen has been awarded another accolade, after being named sexiest older woman in an online poll. The 61-year-old performer finished just ahead of Italian icon Sophia Loren, who came second, and American star Meryl Streep, who was third, in the survey. Jack Nicholson took the top spot in the male category, with Sean Connery and Robert Redford taking second and third respectively.