DANIEL MAKES HISTORY AS BOND ARRIVES IN CHINA

30 JANUARY 2007



He's beaten many a dastardly foe, and now James Bond has overcome another hurdle. For the first time in the 45-year history of the film series, 007 has won over Chinese censors.



At the premiere of Casino Royale in Bejing on Monday night, Bond star Daniel Craig said he felt "privileged" to show the movie "in a country that I've been eager to visit for a long time".



Producers hired dubbing experts to ensure the Chinese version remains faithful to the original English-language film, and were pleased when the censors announced the film would be screened unedited. The flick will open in more than 1,000 cinemas across the mainland - the widest release ever for a foreign film.



Bond films previously fell foul of Chinese censors for their portrayal of glamorised violence, fast living and espionage. Pirated DVDs were widely available, however, and Daniel himself was offered a fake version at a market in Bejing.



"Someone tried to sell me a copy last night," he said. "I was wearing a hat and glasses so they didn't recognise me. I understand the reality of the situation and it saddens me, not just because of the effect it has on the movie industry but because going to the cinema is a great experience."



Accompanied by his girlfriend, film producer Satsuki Mitchell, Daniel made the most of his time in the country, exploring Beijing and visiting the Forbidden City before moving on to Shanghai for another premiere on Tuesday night.