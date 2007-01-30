DANIEL GRADUATES FROM HOGWARTS IN NEW SHOOT

30 JANUARY 2007



Harry Potter fans, accustomed to seeing him as a bespectacled boy wizard, might be a little taken aback by the most recent incarnation of 17-year-old actor Daniel Radcliffe. In a series of photos released to promote his West End theatre debut, the actor is shown, bare chested, standing next to a white stallion, while another depicts him in a clinch with co-star Joanna Christie.



The pictures publicise a new production of Peter Schaffer's sexually charged drama Equus, in which Daniel takes the lead. And his new stage role looks set to draw a clear line between the actor's career as a child star and a new era as a serious dramatic actor.



Despite the fact he is still best known as the silver screen's favourite young magician, the play's producer says there is much more masculine side to the performer. "There was no hesitancy about taking his clothes off - he has a confidence in his own appearance," revealed David Pugh. "With the performances that I've witnessed, when that boy takes his shirt off, Harry Potter has flown out of Hogwarts for good. We had never seen Dan with clothes off before. We all went 'wow!'."