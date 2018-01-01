HEATH KEEPS WEDDING RUMOURS UNDER HIS HAT

Low-key couple Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams have reportedly got hitched in secret with the Aussie actor recently spotted wearing a wedding band. But the pair were keeping mum as they popped out for a shopping trip in New York with daughter Matilda this week.



The Brokeback Mountain co-stars had any possible wedding rings out of sight under their gloves as they strolled in the Big Apple. Reports they were due to tie the knot began to circulate last November after they applied for a marriage licence in Brooklyn, where they share a townhouse. Representatives have declined to comment on their marital status.



Unlike some of their fellow screen stars, the duo have chosen to keep their romance out of the limelight. But whether or not he and Michelle have already taken a trip down the aisle, the 27-year-old dad seems to be enjoying family life just fine. "I just keep falling deeper and deeper in love with both my girls," he says.