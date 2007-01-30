'FACTORY GIRL' SIENNA PAINTS THE TOWN RED

Sienna Miller and Mena Suvari caused quite a stir at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York when they turned out for the premiere of their latest film. The two actresses, who sailed up the red carpet arm-in-arm, were both glowing with pride as they presented their much-talked about drama Factory Girl.



The British actress had plenty of reason to smile, as she has already received rave reviews from critics on both sides of the pond for her portrayal of 'It Girl' Edie Sedgwick. The flick tells the story of how the troubled heiress dropped out of university and became pop artist Andy Warhol's muse, before eventually losing her life to a drug overdose when the rock and roll lifestyle became too much.



"It's a dream role," she said at the screening. "It's an honour to play her. I researched it for about a year - I empathised with her so much."



The 25-year-old's success on the big screen isn't the only thing that has set tongues wagging in recent days, as she was also spotted enjoying a night on the town with hip-hop impresario Diddy. After dropping the pretty blonde off at her hotel at 9am, the party-loving musician, who has recently welcomed twins with long-term partner Kim Porter, approached photographers to make sure they didn't get the wrong idea. "I was just being a gentleman and dropping her off," he said. "We all hang out together, but there's no more to it than that."