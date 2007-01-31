hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
"I don’t think many people invite their ex when they get married," says the 46-year-old, referring to the fact that he won't be attending the March nuptials of former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
He and the Estee Lauder model enjoyed a high-profile 14-year relationship before deciding to go their own ways in 2001
Photo: © Getty Images
31 JANUARY 2007
He made a career from playing commitment phobes and men in the throes of relationship crises, yet Hugh Grant's off-screen situation could not be more comfortable or more civilised.
In addition to a happy relationship with girlfriend Jemima Khan - "My life is very nice now," he admitted recently - he's also long remained on friendly terms with his soon-to-be-wed ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley. And although the About A Boy star will not be on hand to see his former flame tie the knot with her Indian businessman beau Arun Nayer in March, he's keen to emphasise that his absence is no way indicates a rift between the pair.
"There's no bad feeling or weirdness," says Hugh, who is godfather to Elizabeth's son Damien. "It’s not surprising," he adds. "I don’t think many people invite their ex when they get married."
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.