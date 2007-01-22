Actors and actresses

Youthful Oscar nominee Abigail admits that although her date for the big night is confirmed, she hasn't yet decided what to wear to the Academy Awards. "My favourite colour is red," she revealed, giving a clue as to the likely hue
Photo: © Oprah
Equally thrilled to be included in the Oscar line-up is Dreamgirls actress Jennifer Hudson, who described the experience of being nominated as "amazing"
Photo: © Oprah

LITTLE ABIGAIL PLANNING FOR OSCARS OUTING

31 JANUARY 2007

As excitement mounts ahead of the Oscars, dresses and dates are the talk of the town. And she may only be ten-years-old but Abigail Breslin, nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award, has already decided who will be escorting her up the red carpet. Speaking on the Oprah Winfrey show on Tuesday night, the fledgling actress revealed her date for the night will be her favourite cuddly toy - a cheeky cartoon monkey.

"Well, I'm not old enough to date yet," she said, when asked who'd be accompanying her on the night, adding that she'll be with "my parents and Curious George".

The Little Miss Sunshine star also revealed to the talk show host that she'd been tucked up in bed when news of her nomination was announced. "My mum and my brother came in and they were screaming and they woke me up," she said.

Abigail is not the only one to be excited about the awards. Fellow first-time nominee Jennifer Hudson described the experience as "amazing". "To come into this whole other industry and be welcomed like this, oh my God. I cannot believe it, it's so amazing," she enthused.

"I am having fun, but you do want to step back a moment and see what you've done, to enjoy it and embrace it. But it's busy and I like being busy."


