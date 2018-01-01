FELICITY'S ADVICE FOR DESPERATE BOYFRIENDS

1 FEBRUARY 2007



Given the many trials and tribulations her onscreen character Lynette Scavo has had to negotiate in her romantic life, one might think Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman wasn't in a strong position to be giving relationship advice. In real life she and her husband William H Macy have been together for well over 20 years, however, so the New York native may be better qualified than most when it comes to the art of making a relationship work.



It was with this in mind that the Oscar-nominated star penned her unusually titled self-help book A Practical Handbook For The Boyfriend. She and her old friend Patricia Wolff have written the tome to help confused men everywhere understand just what is going on inside their leading ladies' heads.



"We started writing the book because we wanted it to help guys figure women out," explained the 44-year-old actress. "We weren't presenting ourselves as experts. The book is a little bit of advice and a lot of funny. We thought women would read the book, and hopefully they'll give it to their guys."



Speaking at the launch party on Wednesday, Felicity revealed that she and her pal had actually been working on the book since 2001. "We were glacial writers," she confessed. "Ten pages a year - there's no excuse for that!" Things speeded up dramatically after they sent a 40-page sample to publishing house Hyperion in 2005, though. An executive from the company promptly responded to their proposal by asking them to finish their pet project within six months.