JAMES HANGS OUT WITH HOLLYWOOD HEAVYWEIGHT TOM

7 FEBRUARY 2007



Having graduated from a role in gritty Manchester-set TV series Shameless to working alongside some of Hollywood biggest hitters, there's no denying British actor James McAvoy has come a very long way.



The Glaswegian-born actor, who was raised by his grandmother on an inner-city council estate and earned a living icing cakes at Sainsbury's before getting his big break, seemed perfectly at home amid the leading lights of Tinseltown when he attended the LA premiere of romantic comedy Starter For 10, though. Produced by Tom Hanks, the film tells the story of Brian, a working class student - played by James - who struggles to fit in at upper crust Bristol University in the 1980s.



And it seems the 28-year-old's talents have impressed some big names in the film industry. "(He) was an obvious choice for the role right from the start," says Sam Mendes, who is an executive producer for the flick. "He's got enormous charisma on screen, great comic timing, and an 'everyman' quality that made him perfect to play Brian."



The Last King Of Scotland actor, who has just signed up for sci-fi flick Wanted alongside Morgan Freeman, remains refreshingly down to earth about hitting the big time, however. "I really enjoy doing my job," he says. "If it stops tomorrow I can't grumble. I've had such a good run at it... I could always go back to Sainsbury's."



However, judging by the reception he's received in Hollywood, it seems unlikely the check out will be calling any time soon. "James has got the wit and charm of a young Dustin Hoffman and the empathetic everyman quality of a Matt Damon," reveals Sam. "It seems clear his movie career is assured. The world's his oyster."