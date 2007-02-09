JONATHAN AND MYLEENE GEAR UP FOR BAFTA NIGHT

9 FEBRUARY 2007



Preparations are in full swing for the UK's biggest film awards, the Baftas, on Sunday night, when a host of Hollywood stars and home-grown talents will descend on Covent Garden's Royal Opera house - which is being used as the ceremony's venue for the first time.



Britain's highest-paid TV star and movie-buff Jonathan Ross, 46, is taking over from Stephen Fry to host the February 11 awards. The comedian will be practicing his gags at a rehearsal on Friday, while Stephen - who has done the honours for the past six years - will be away in Africa shooting a documentary. Former Hear'Say singer Myleene Klass will also be on duty on the night. She's hosting a red carpet programme, interviewing the celebrities as they arrive.



"As a fan of award season glamour and of the movies, I can't wait to see what all the stars will be wearing and what they think about the (awards)," she says. After her appearance on jungle show I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, where she famously modelled some skimpy bikinis, her fans will undoubtedly be keeping an eye out for her outfit, too.



Those expected to attend include Dames Helen Mirren and Judi Dench, who are both up for awards, as is Casino Royale hunk Daniel Craig - the first ever Bond actor to be nominated. Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep will not be among the 2,000 attendees, however. They have made their excuses due to work commitments.