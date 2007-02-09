hellomagazineWeb
Kevin and his gorgeous wife Christine, who he married in 2004, are starting a family together. "They're very excited," says the actor's spokesman
The dad-to-be was certainly in high spirits as he joined fellow actor Andy Garcia for a celebrity golf tournament in California on Wednesday
9 FEBRUARY 2007
Kevin Coster and his wife Christine have confirmed that they are expecting a baby. "They're very excited, very happy about the pregnancy," says the actor's spokesman. The new arrival will be the couple's first child together.
It will make the Dancing With Wolves star -who wed Christine on his Aspen, Colorado, ranch in 2004 - a dad for the fifth time. He has two daughters Annie, 22, and Lily, 20 as well as a 19-year-old son, Joe, from his first marriage to Cindy Silva. He also has a ten-year-old son, Liam, from a relationship with American heiress and socialite Bridget Rooney.
Fellow actor Andy Garcia was likely to be among those congratulating Kevin, when the pair both took part in a celebrity golf challenge in California on Wednesday.
