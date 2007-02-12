REGAL GLORY FOR HELEN AND FOREST AT BAFTAS

12 FEBRUARY 2007



Kings and queens reigned supreme at this year's Baftas, as British favourite Helen Mirren and American performer Forest Whitaker picked up the main acting awards. And a crisp Sunday evening turned into an unforgettable night for the English star, as her much talked-about movie, The Queen, also won the coveted best film trophy.



The 61-year-old, who was nominated alongside Dame Judi Dench, Kate Winslet, Penelope Cruz and Meryl Streep, broke down in tears as she made her acceptance speech. "What an honour, especially to be nominated - just to be nominated - amongst those incredible powerhouse performances this year from women," she said. "I applaud them - I think they were absolutely fantastic."



Forest Whitaker was meanwhile recognised for his portrayal of a rather different head of state, Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, in The Last King Of Scotland. The statuesque Texan has been applauded by critics around the world for his performance in the flick, which also won best British film and best adapted screenplay. "This means a lot, because to be embraced by another shore is a special thing," said the 6ft 2in star. "I try to think of myself as a citizen of the planet."



Among the other big winners on the night was French actress Eva Green, who took home the rising star award, and Jennifer Hudson, who picked up the best supporting actress trophy for Dreamgirls. The Spanish-language hit Pan's Labyrinth, received three gongs, while Little Miss Sunshine and Children Of Men took home two apiece.



Fittingly enough, it was Dame Helen who had the last word, however. Standing alongside Forest as the evening drew to a close, she jokingly told photographers: "We make a good king and queen."



