BELLE OF THE BALL DARYL JOINS CINDERELLAS

12 FEBRUARY 2007



Daryl Hannah's memorable turn as the high-kicking Elle Driver in Kill Bill more than proved that the actress is light on her feet. And the blonde beauty got another chance to show off her fancy footwork when she attended the Budapest Opera Ball on Saturday night.



The Tinseltown star was guest of honour at the glitzy event, which was first organised in 1886 and is these days attended by revellers from all over the world. Dressed in a simple red gown with gold detailing, the 46-year-old - who follows in the footsteps of Catherine Deneuve and Gina Lollobrigida in being invited - took to the floor in the wake of 100 debutante dancers who kicked off proceedings. And among this year's revellers were some very special guests - five 'Cinderellas'.



With tickets for the festivities starting at 220 euros, girls who didn't have the means to attend were invited to try on the Opera Ball glass slipper for size. Five of those for whom it was a perfect fit, received dancing lessons in preparation for the big event and were assigned a princely dancing partner for the night.