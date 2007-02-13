Ioan and Alice get affectionate in the Big Apple

Welsh heart-throb Ioan Gruffudd and his Bristol-born fiancée Alice Evans clearly didn't need to wait for Valentine's Day to show their love for one another. The LA-based couple were only too happy to show their passionate side as they attended the New York premiere of Ioan's film Amazing Grace, in which he plays slavery abolitionist William Wilberforce.



The Fantastic Four actor, 33, proposed to the Brit actress on New Year's Day 2006, dropping an engagement ring into her cocktail at a bar in Cuba. While they have not revealed a wedding date as yet, it seems the duo are as excited as ever about becoming man and wife.



They weren't the only UK stars hitting the red carpet on Monday. Dame Judi Dench and young newcomer Andrew Simpson, 18, were at the Berlin International Film Festival along with Cate Blanchett - stunning in a dramatic purple gown - for the screening of their movie Notes On A Scandal.



Andrew, who plays a schoolboy who seduces teacher Cate in the film, says he'd like to do something different next time. "It's something your mother doesn't want to think of for her teenage son," he explained.



He was quick to praise his Oscar-nominated co-stars, however. "These women are at the top of their craft and for one of my first roles to do this is unbelievable," he said. "From the first day everyone welcomed me into the gang… in the end it wasn't Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench, the best actresses around. It was just Cate and Judi."