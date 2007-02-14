Marianne and Lauren wow at Berlin Film Festival

14 FEBRUARY 2007



They are both veterans of the showbiz industry and, on Tuesday, both proved they are still very much at the top of their game. Britain's original rock chick, Marianne Faithful, shared the limelight with one of America's most celebrated icons, Lauren Bacall, when she stepped out at the Berlin Film Festival this week.



The two women are both being heralded for their performances in movies that explore the seedier side of life. In The Walker - which also stars Kristin Scott-Thomas and Willem Dafoe - Lauren plays one of a group of wealthy Washington wives who avail themselves of the services of a high-class male escort, played by Woody Harrelson.



Although the silver screen legend is now 82, her fans needn't worry about her career winding down any time soon. Lauren says she has no intention of giving up work. "I have too much energy to stop, and I don't believe in retirement," she declared.



Marianne has likewise caused quite a stir at this year's event with her role in the drama Irina Palm. In the movie the London-born singer plays a down-and-out widow whose life takes an unexpected turn after she accepts a job in Soho.