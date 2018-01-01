Gwyneth proves she's a real gem at New York charity gala

16 FEBRUARY 2007



Gwyneth Paltrow had picked up a bad cold from her son Moses, but that didn't stop her soldiering on and hosting a New York charity benefit on Thursday night. "It's for a really good cause," she said. "This has been planned for a long time, so I couldn't take a sick day today."



The Oscar-winner, who is the face of Damiani diamonds, helped represent the jewellery brand at a cancer fundraiser at Manhattan's St Regis Hotel. And despite feeling under the weather she still put in a fashion-forward appearance, donning multi-coloured sandals over opaque tights and exchanging her usual natural-hued lips for a scarlet, Gothic-style pout.



The actress has remained largely out of the limelight for the last two years while she focused on raising daughter Apple, two, and ten-month-old son Moses. But the 34-year-old is due to return to our screens soon in her brother Jake's directorial debut, The Good Night, in which she portrays a nagging wife.



She's also signed up to do a new movie alongside Robert Downey Jr. "When I had kids I just wanted to be with them," she explains. But doing one movie a year, she thinks, "makes you more interesting as a person and wife and mother".



Her husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, has also been busy recently - working on the band's fourth album. "I think it's going to be their best one," says proud wife Gwyneth, who first fell for the singer after seeing a Coldplay gig in October 2002.