Romance reigns at Nic and J Lo's latest premieres

16 FEBRUARY 2007



Tinseltown favourites Jennifer Lopez and Nicolas Cage have managed to dazzle film fans on both side of the Atlantic with two very different movie premieres. And although their latest celluloid offerings couldn't be more distinct, love was obviously in the air at both screenings when the stars arrived with their respective partners.



J Lo managed to cause quite a stir when she made her entrance at the Berlin Film Festival dressed in a stunning white gown. But even though everyone else was transfixed by the Bronx-born beauty, the lady herself only had eyes for husband Marc Anthony, who had escorted her to the screening.



The 37-year-old was in town to promote her latest film Bordertown, which tells the tragic true story of a spate of killings in the Mexican city of Juarez. The gritty drama, which has already succeeded in focusing the world's attention on the dangers facing young women in the city, is in competition for the festival's prestigious Golden Bear award.



Across the pond in New York, meanwhile, Nicolas was taking centre stage at the premiere of his new adventure Ghost Rider. Throughout the event the Oscar-winner stuck close to his pretty wife Alice Kim, whom he met in a sushi bar two years ago.



In the movie he plays a ghoulish biker who spends his nights doing battle with terrifying demons. The flick also features Latin bombshell Eva Mendes and silver screen veteran Peter Fonda, who memorably played a biker himself in the 1969 classic Easy Rider.