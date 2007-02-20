Kate and Owen spark romance reports at cinema outing in Oz

Owen Wilson has been racking up the air miles of late - apparently all in the name of good old-fashioned romance. The screen funnyman jetted all the way to Australia's Gold Coast on Sunday to hook up with You, Me And Dupree co-star Kate Hudson.



The pair, who have been spotted hanging out in California and Hawaii since Kate's split with rocker husband Chris Robinson last August, were holding hands as they arrived at a special screening for pal Matthew McConaughey's new movie We Are Marshall. "They were cosy. They chose seats together and seemed relaxed, although slightly nervous, probably because they were in public together," said one onlooker.



The Wedding Crashers star was a surprise guest at the screening event. Mum-of-one Kate, meanwhile, has been working Down Under with Matthew on her new adventure film Fool's Gold, and the actor had invited her and the rest of the cast and crew along for the private screening.



Back on American turf, Samuel L Jackson and Christina Ricci, who just turned 27, were attending the New York premiere of their movie Black Snake Moan. In his latest silver screen outing the Pulp Fiction actor, who plays a blues musician, proved to be quite a pro behind the mike. So much so that several of his songs will appear on the film's soundtrack.